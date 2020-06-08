Evan Hreha Released from Jail

Evan Hreha, who filmed the kid a cop allegedly pepper-sprayed during the second day of protests against police brutality in Seattle, was released from jail around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. A friend who talked to Hreha shortly after said it sounded like no conditions were placed on his release, despite the terminology used in the King County jail registry.

Hreha was arrested and booked just after midnight on Sunday on suspicion of unlawfully discharging a laser, which would have been a felony.

A spokesperson for the King County prosecutor’s office said they dropped him from their hearing calendar shortly before 2:00 p.m. today when SPD said they planned to refer the matter as a misdemeanor to Seattle Municipal Court.

I asked the jail why Hreha was held between 2:00-ish and 7:30 p.m. when the county didn't have a hold on him, and will update this post when I hear back.

A spokesperson for the Seattle City Attorney's Office said SPD hadn't referred the case to them as late as 4:30 p.m. Monday, but when they do they'll investigate the alleged incident, review available evidence, and interview witnesses to determine whether charges are appropriate.

SPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment about why they decided they wanted the case considered as a misdemeanor.

Anyhow, once the case does get referred to the city, it'll be treated as an out-of-custody case. The Supreme Court pushed all out-of-custody hearings until July 31, but, if the city files charges, a hearing could happen sooner as courts relax social distancing restrictions in concert with Washington's Safe Start phases.