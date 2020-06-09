Sawant Marches Through City Hall with Demonstrators Demanding Mayor Durkan's Resignation

Not a ton of love for the Mayor in City Hall at the moment. Jasmyne Keimig

After a long, substantive, and extremely damp rally at the Bobby Morris Playfield on Tuesday, Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant led a march with other movement leaders downtown and then straight through the doors of City Hall for a rally.

A crowd of maybe 1,000 streamed into the building, chanting "Black Lives Matter" and calling for Mayor Jenny Durkan's resignation: "Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Jenny Durkan's got to go!"

Sawant said the city council's upcoming budget discussions, which begin tomorrow, present a good opportunity for the city to meet some demands, including "defund SPD, and tax Amazon."

A Black audience member on the mic called out Sawant for using BLM as a political tool. “Please stop taking advantage of us,” she said to cheers. “I wanna do all these things too but can we talk about Black Lives Matter for one second?”

A spokesperson for the Seattle's Joint Information Center said, "The City—including the Seattle Fire Department-–is monitoring and working to keep all the demonstrations safe and peaceful."

Jasmyne's tweeting from the scene:

Just getting into the office. It’s so surreal to hear the sounds of a CROWD of this size clapping, cheering, listening on Cal Anderson. pic.twitter.com/3AgrdJSbGj

— jasmyne keimig (@jasmynekeimig) June 10, 2020

This is a developing story.