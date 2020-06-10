sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein
"Wearing Your Face Mask Like This..."
Spotted as I was leaving Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone last night.
Spotted as I was leaving Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone last night. JK
Ok, definitely a new favorite. I'm also pretty sure I saw this circulating as a meme a couple of weeks ago, pre-protest. I had a good laugh at this one, let me tell you.

Sponsored
The 15th Annual HUMP Film Festival is now online, hosted by Dan Savage! 16 sexy films, showcasing a huge range of sexualities, shapes and sizes, streaming from your home!
"Molotov Cocktail"
A molotov cocktail mid-flight.
A molotov cocktail mid-flight.
I feel like this sticker has been up for a little while, but it sticks out more to me right now.

"I'm Not in Love With You..."
For some reason, I feel like its very American for this to be specified. Lets abolish tips and pay servers at least 20% more.
For some reason, I feel like it's very American for this to be specified. Let's abolish tips and pay servers at least 20% more. JK
Spotted on the cash register in Caffe Ladro on 15th Ave. This sticker was made by Alisa Starr and is a part of her Snarky Cards series, which you can see more of here. Please don't forget to tip your servers!

"Defund SPD"
Burn it down/To start again.
"Burn it down/To start again." JK
It seems like someone lifted the building on fire and words below from Ashley Lukashevsky, an LA-Honolulu based artist and pasted "Defund SPD" over top. At least they credited her. My biggest problem is with the font—I wish the sticker maker would have chosen something a bit more cool. In any case, I spent some time walking around Free Capitol Hill aka Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone and they've lit no building on fire, so far.

Support The Stranger

"Commit Crime"
An oldie!
An oldie! JK
Don't though!

"Can't Pay, Won't Pay"
Spotted along Pine, a little before the protests all broke out.
Spotted along Pine, a little before the protests all broke out. JK
I know this sign was created pre-CHAZ, but I'm with this person—now that we're autonomous do we have to pay rent?

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.