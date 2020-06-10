Jess Stein
"Wearing Your Face Mask Like This..."
Spotted as I was leaving Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone last night. JK
Ok, definitely a new favorite. I'm also pretty sure I saw this circulating as a meme a couple of weeks ago, pre-protest. I had a good laugh at this one, let me tell you.
"Molotov Cocktail"
A molotov cocktail mid-flight.
I feel like this sticker has been up for a little while, but it sticks out more to me right now.
"I'm Not in Love With You..."
For some reason, I feel like it's very American for this to be specified. Let's abolish tips and pay servers at least 20% more. JK
Spotted on the cash register in Caffe Ladro on 15th Ave. This sticker was made by Alisa Starr and is a part of her Snarky Cards series. Please don't forget to tip your servers!
. Please don't forget to tip your servers!
"Defund SPD"
"Burn it down/To start again." JK
It seems like someone lifted the building on fire
and words below from Ashley Lukashevsky, an LA-Honolulu based artist and pasted "Defund SPD" over top. At least they credited her. My biggest problem is with the font—I wish the sticker maker would have chosen something a bit more cool. In any case, I spent some time walking around Free Capitol Hill
aka Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone and they've lit no building on fire, so far.
"Commit Crime"
An oldie! JK
Don't though!
"Can't Pay, Won't Pay"
Spotted along Pine, a little before the protests all broke out. JK
I know this sign was created pre-CHAZ, but I'm with this person—now that we're autonomous do we have
to pay rent?
