Shot:
Earlier today, I visited the #CHAZ and met Marcus Henderson, the person behind the new community garden popping up in Cal Anderson Park. Read more about Marcus and the work that’s gone into creating the gardens: https://t.co/mobTYoWIcK pic.twitter.com/82lyVxyyV1— Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 13, 2020
Chaser:
Hi @MayorJenny, I know you strategically place Black people next to you to avoid addressing the issue, but don’t forget:— Marcus Henderson (@blackstarfarmer) June 13, 2020
1. Defund SPD by 50%
2. Redirect funds to BIPOC community-based programs
3. Drop all charges against protestors
4. Dismantle SPD as done in Minneapolis https://t.co/xBAWVRe4U7
In case you missed it, read Matt Baume's piece on Marcus Henderson's garden here.