If you ventured out to CHOP/CHAZ on Sunday, you might've seen this scene...
A person dressed as @realDonaldTrump is asking people to beat him up with a pool noodle while “fuck Donald trump” plays. It’s kind of kinky. #CHOP #CHAZ pic.twitter.com/kRftENaGbq
— Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 15, 2020
A person dressed as Donald Trump walked around the area holding a sign that read:
IM THE BIGGEST COP
with the littlest hand [plus something I couldn't make out]
it’s my birthday
PLEASE HIT ME WITH THIS NOODLE
And people really, really wanted to hit him with this noodle.
Art therapy! pic.twitter.com/QYSpIdhuNc
— Chase Burns (@chaseburnsy) June 15, 2020