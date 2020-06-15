Image_from_iOS__20_.jpg
CB

If you ventured out to CHOP/CHAZ on Sunday, you might've seen this scene...

Support The Stranger

A person dressed as Donald Trump walked around the area holding a sign that read:

IM THE BIGGEST COP
with the littlest hand [plus something I couldn't make out]
it’s my birthday
PLEASE HIT ME WITH THIS NOODLE

And people really, really wanted to hit him with this noodle.