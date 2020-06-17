Jess Stein
"To know this earth is to desire its protection."
Legit teared up at this one. JK
Spotted inside the CHOP boundaries. God, sometimes I feel like I want to burrow into fertile soil with a blanket of moss over me to keep me warm. Bury me in the Black Star Garden please! Would love to give my body over to this earth as a thank you. But I guess we all will be handing it all
over at some point. There's an attribution in the corner I can't quite read.
"Black Children Matter. Black Lives Matter. Black Futures Matter."
Spotted on 12th, just outside CHOP. JK
Point blank period!
"Cool Kids Take the Bus"
I'm pretty sure I spotted this as I was exiting CHOP. JK
As a kid, I only took the bus for my first couple of years in elementary school and can confirm that those were the coolest years of my life.
"Gaywave"
God, I love this one. JK
Spotted on 15th. Andre the Giant in drag is fucking sick.
"Nipple"
Made my walking companion do a hard stop so I could take a picture of this baby. JK
I almost missed this sticker because it sort of blends in with the background. But don't get it twisted, I know a nipple when I see one!
"Recall Bush not Monorail: NO 1-83"
This one took me by surprise! JK
This one isn't even out in the wild, it's located near the mini-fridges in Stranger World Headquarters. Looks like it's from 2004 and there's an incredibly involved backstory on it that I dug up from the recesses of Slog if you care to read through it
.
"BONUS: American Monster"
Squealed looking at this baby! JK
Ok so technically this is a wheatpaste, but I spotted it on Pine between 12th and 13th—prime CHOP. I remember seeing a similar one of Jeff Bezos outside Re-bar a month ago. This one is his twin! That pendant says "United States Senate." Any guesses on who it is?
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.