sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein

"To know this earth is to desire its protection."

Legit teared up at this one.
Legit teared up at this one. JK
Spotted inside the CHOP boundaries. God, sometimes I feel like I want to burrow into fertile soil with a blanket of moss over me to keep me warm. Bury me in the Black Star Garden please! Would love to give my body over to this earth as a thank you. But I guess we all will be handing it all over at some point. There's an attribution in the corner I can't quite read.

Sponsored
Black and Latinx trans women led the Stonewall riots against police brutality
"Black Children Matter. Black Lives Matter. Black Futures Matter."
Spotted on 12th, just outside CHAZ.
Spotted on 12th, just outside CHOP. JK
Point blank period!

"Cool Kids Take the Bus"
Im pretty sure I spotted this as I was exiting CHOP.
I'm pretty sure I spotted this as I was exiting CHOP. JK
As a kid, I only took the bus for my first couple of years in elementary school and can confirm that those were the coolest years of my life.

"Gaywave"
God, I love this one.
God, I love this one. JK
Spotted on 15th. Andre the Giant in drag is fucking sick.

"Nipple"
Made my walking companion do a hard stop so I could take a picture of this baby.
Made my walking companion do a hard stop so I could take a picture of this baby. JK
I almost missed this sticker because it sort of blends in with the background. But don't get it twisted, I know a nipple when I see one!

Support The Stranger

"Recall Bush not Monorail: NO 1-83"
This one took me by surprise!
This one took me by surprise! JK
This one isn't even out in the wild, it's located near the mini-fridges in Stranger World Headquarters. Looks like it's from 2004 and there's an incredibly involved backstory on it that I dug up from the recesses of Slog if you care to read through it.

"BONUS: American Monster"
Squealed looking at this baby!
Squealed looking at this baby! JK
Ok so technically this is a wheatpaste, but I spotted it on Pine between 12th and 13th—prime CHOP. I remember seeing a similar one of Jeff Bezos outside Re-bar a month ago. This one is his twin! That pendant says "United States Senate." Any guesses on who it is?

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.