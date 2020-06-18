Slog AM: A Fist Is Raised, Supreme Court Blocks Overturn of DACA, Portland Tries for an Autonomous Zone

This bad boy went up last evening in Cal Anderson. Jasmyne Keimig

Outside of what they believed to be Mayor Ted Wheeler's condo. They called it Patrick Kimmons Autonomous Zone, after a Black man who was killed police in the city in 2018, reports Katu. The street blockade and fencing were cleared by Portland police early this morning after they declared it a civil disturbance and unlawful assembly.

President Donald Trump didn't watch the whole George Floyd video because of course: "I couldn’t really watch it for that long a period of time, it was over eight minutes. Who could watch that? But it doesn’t get any more obvious or it doesn’t get any worse than that," he told Sean Hannity in a phone interview last night.

Gonna be warm again today: Leaving my house without a jacket is still weird. I'm swaddling my face, though. Rain is never far.

Mostly sunny & dry THU & most of FRI. A chance for rain FRI evening, with showers SAT, and chance for showers SUN. Sunny & dry MON. Highs mainly mid 60s & 70s thru the period. #wawx

— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 18, 2020

Martin Luther King County Labor Council voted to expel the Seattle Police Officers Guild last night in a meeting that got Zoom-bombed by anime porn: A sentence I never would have understood four months ago. Senior staff writer Rich Smith says the police being out of MLKCLC means they'll have "slightly less political leverage when they try to skirt accountability measures in their contract negotiation." Read here for more about what went down and a graphic description of aforementioned porn (Rich is a poet).

A suspect was arrested in connection to Car Tenders auto-repair break-in on Sunday: Which was a moment of tension between the shop owners and CHOP residents that night. The burglary was allegedly a part of a crime spree that included a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Sodo and another auto-repair shop break-in in White Center, reports the Seattle Times. The suspect is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

The Supreme Court ruled that Trump Administration cannot end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program Which has allowed Dreamers to remain in the U.S. and avoid deportation, reports NBC News. The 5-4 decision—with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the court's four liberal justices—said the government "failed to give an adequate justification for ending the federal program." This is a major loss for Trump who made immigration a focus of his domestic agenda and a huge win for activists and Dreamers.

📸 DACA recipients and supporters rallied outside the U.S. Supreme Court and celebrated as the court overturned Pres. Trump's 2017 decision to end the program.

— ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2020

Unemployment claims are at 1.5 million this week: Though down for the historic peak of 6.6 million claims in April, this week's numbers are still pretty freaking high.

John Bolton is ready to sing: The former national security advisor—with a tell-all book about his time in the White House coming out next week—says he doesn't think Trump is fit for office in a clip of an upcoming ABC interview on Sunday.

"I don't think he's fit for office," former national security adviser John Bolton says of Pres. Trump. "I don't think he has the competence to carry out the job."



Watch more from Bolton's interview with @MarthaRaddatz Sunday at 9|8c. https://t.co/rTfQLohwWQ pic.twitter.com/ZtxD98iwyh

— ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2020

Trump is, predictably, still furious: Tweeting this morning that Bolton is "trying to get even for firing him like the sick puppy he is!"

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab under fire today for saying that "taking a knee" in support of Black Lives Matter seems to be taken from Game of Thrones: I needed a good LOL this morning—this feels like a situation straight out of Armando Iannucci's universe. Raab said the action, to him, feels like "a symbol of subjugation, subordination, rather than one of liberation." Realizing he is not in front of the Khaleesi, the foreign secretary has since said that his comments weren't very "wise."

Last night I stuck around Cal Anderson waiting for a giant Black Power fist sculpture to be raised: From what I understand, the fire marshall approved the sculpture going up, but just wanted everyone to be safe. Originally, it was going to hang on one side of the reflecting pool using people power, but was (rightly) deemed too unsafe by organizers the day before. After a bunch of people pitched in to rent a crane (sick), a group moved the fist away from the pool and towards the Bobby Morris Playfield to be set up near home plate.

Believe it or not, "Fight the Power" is playing rn. This def feels like victory compared to where it was yesterday

— jasmyne keimig (@jasmynekeimig) June 18, 2020

The fist was lowered to the playfield as a bunch of old school hip-hop tracks played Which sounds corny, but emotionally fit the moment really well. People started dancing and snapping selfies in front of the sculpture. The person overseeing the sculpture's construction and placement is going to call me to talk about it today. Go see it for yourself!