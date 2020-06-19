Whole Foods Workers Say Management Told Them to Take Off Their BLM Masks or Leave

Alicia Murillo, left, says she and coworkers were asked to leave work after they wouldn't take off their masks that read "Black Lives Matter." Courtesy Alicia Murillo

Friday afternoon, workers at the South Lake Union location of Whole Foods say they put on their required personal protection equipment. Except, they had written Black Lives Matter on their masks. This was unacceptable to Whole Foods management, according to workers.

Workers say they were asked to remove their masks or they'd have to leave work. Management has asked at least five workers to leave, workers told The Stranger. According to one worker, management compared having "BLM" written on masks to the Confederate flag. Whole Foods did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Leadership at wholefoods wsl/slu compared BLM to the confederate flag and is now kicking out TMs that refuse to take off their BLM masks. Come down to protest y’all

— alicia 🌙 (@0ldgrxy) June 19, 2020

Alicia Murillo was one of the workers who says she was kicked out of the store. She says she was called back to her manager's office once someone noticed her mask. She bristled when her manager—who said she was "just the messenger" from corporate and asked her not to "shoot the messenger"—told her that the mask was a "dress code violation" because workers are not supposed to wear anything "controversial," Murillo says.

Murillo's coworkers say they pointed out to management that they had a Pride flag in the store—Whole Foods could support Pride but it couldn't support Black lives? A manager asked Murillo's coworkers if they would like the flag to be taken down "out of solidarity for Black Lives Matter," Murillo claimed.

The Pride flag was allegedly taken down.

"The fact that it’s Juneteenth of all days and they're not allowing us to wear these things is absolutely insane to me," Murillo said.

People are gathering outside the store & chalking the sidewalk now. Come stand with these workers if you can! Or call the store & let management know how you feel! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/8zyc7vYXWz

— ufcw 21 (@UFCW21) June 20, 2020

This is a developing story.