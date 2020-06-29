Lead Fundraiser Andrea Caupain Drops from South Seattle Race

Andrea Caupain bows out. Lucien Knuteson

On Monday Byrd Barr Place CEO Andrea Caupain suspended her campaign to represent the 37th Legislative District in the statehouse.

Her exit widens the lane for former interim Seattle City Councilmember Kirsten Harris-Talley and Seattle Parks and Recreation Environmental Engagement Manager / cool DJ Chukundi Salisbury, who now represent the leading fundraisers in a crowded race to replace longtime former Rep. Eric Pettigrew.

Pettigrew opened up the seat after he took a job with the NHL and retired at the close of last session.

In a press release, Caupain said she couldn't "justify running a social service organization and running for office" given the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 on Black people, Indigenous people, people of color, and immigrants and refugees. She threw her support behind Salisbury.

With over $80,000 in contributions, Caupain had raised the most money in the race so far. She'd earned the endorsement of former Rep. Pettigrew, a moderate Democrat who voted against raising the minimum wage, modest evictions protections, and a bill restricting law enforcement's ability to use drone surveillance. He also promoted charter schools, tried to loosen regulations for predatory payday lenders, and tried to shield the state legislature from disclosing public records.

Caupain had also earned the endorsement of former Seattle Chamber of Commerce CEO Marilyn Strickland, the Washington State Labor Council, and Washington Conservation Voters.

In her statement, Caupain highlighted two initiatives she helped launch this month, including the Black Future Co-op Fund and the Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) Executive Director Network.

"I look forward to continuing to build bold coalitions and solutions with community throughout this campaign," Kirsten Harris-Talley said. "Eric Pettigrew has retired. And his chosen candidate is finding her place in community work again. As the only candidate with deep roots in activism and policy wins, I will continue to be in the streets with our community campaign for justice in the 37th."

I've written to Salisbury for comment and will update this post when I hear back.