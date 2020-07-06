Slog AM: Trying to Make Sense of July 4 Killing on I-5, COVID Outbreak at UW's Greek Row

First responders on I-5 at approximately 1:45 am on July 4, 2020, after a driver plowed into two Black Femme March protesters, killing one and seriously injuring another. Photo by Larry Subramanian

So says Larry Subramanian, who took the above photo from the Olive Street overpass crossing I-5, in comments made to The Stranger about witnessing the killing of Summer Taylor and the serious injuring of Diaz Love , who is fighting for survival in Harborview's intensive care unit.

"Rest in power, Summer." The protester who died worked as a veterinary technician and "had been participating in Seattle’s demonstrations against police brutality nearly every day," reports Seattle Times. They had said on social media the day before their death: “To say Im scared … to be going out and protesting this weekend is an understatement.”

A fundraiser for Summer: Is here.

A fundraiser for Diaz: Is here, "to help Diaz with medical expenses and anything they will require after leaving the hospital."

The car that plowed into them: Was this white Jaguar. The alleged driver was booked on two charges of vehicular assault and denied bail. He is being described in press reports as 27 years old, "reserved," and "sullen."

A photo taken by Larry Subramanian shortly before the driver appeared from nowhere, having driven onto an off-ramp in the wrong direction. Photo by Larry Subramanian

"I posted the video to Twitter because I knew this was the best way to raise awareness. I also wanted to help the police find the driver," Larry says. "What I didn’t foresee was all the hate comments and accounts supporting the driver and mocking the victims. I took the video down. I wish I never posted it. Now rogue accounts are sharing it and pushing their selfish deluded agendas."

Why the hell did the driver do this? That's one of the questions on Larry's mind, along with, "How could the protesters be accused of blocking traffic when there was no traffic? By my footage of the scene well before the car came barreling down, it is so painfully obvious the highway was closed... For the last three weeks, the protesters have occupied the highway in the same area." Judging from the behavior of the car, Subramanian is of the opinion that "the driver knew what he was doing, and two innocent protesters paid the price."

Confederate monument toppled on Capitol Hill: "The Confederate memorial inside Lake View Cemetery in the Capitol Hill neighborhood was found toppled over Sunday. It's unknown who was responsible for pulling the statue down."

Don't sneeze. Nikko Hellstern/Getty Images

"The University of Washington announced on Sunday that at least 112 fraternity house residents north of its Seattle campus have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of students infected on Greek Row so far to 121."

A second King County metro bus driver: Has died of COVID-19.

Three people injured after Tacoma apartment building catches fire: "The Tacoma Fire Department said embers from recently used fireworks ignited cardboard and paper fireworks debris that had been cleaned up by the occupants, placed in large garbage bags, and set outside their apartment door for later disposal," King5News reports. "When fire crews arrived on scene, one unit was completely engulfed in flames."

Meanwhile in Idaho: "Eight people — all of the passengers and crew members onboard — are believed to have died after two planes collided in midair and crashed into" Lake Coeur d’Alene yesterday. "There was a 'pretty bad oil slick' at the scene after the crash."

New nationwide data on disproportionate impacts of COVID: "Black and Latino people have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus in a widespread manner that spans the country, throughout hundreds of counties in urban, suburban and rural areas, and across all age groups," New York Times reports.

Happy retirement, Michael Coy. The manager of Ravenna Third Place Books, who before that was known for his work co-founding Bailey/Coy Books and M Coy Books, is retiring. He tells Seattle Times "he’s looking forward to time spent in a comfortable chair, diving into 'mostly fat books'" like Invisible Man and Middlemarch.

Speaking of books: Gary Shteyngart!! The novelist, satirist, and memoirist will be the *special guest* at the Silent Reading Party on Wednesday. Grab your ticket now.