Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda's JumpStart Seattle tax passed 7-2. Seattle City Council Screenshot

Seattle jut got progressive taxation. The business payroll tax passed 7-2 in the Seattle City Council on Monday is four times bigger than the "head tax" that the council passed unanimously and then quickly repealed after pressure back in 2018.

"Jeff Bezos and his billionaire friends are wishing they could call a do-over and have the modest 2018 tax back," Councilmember Kshama Sawant said during the council meeting on Monday.

Sawant has been calling for an "Amazon Tax" ever since the head tax failed. The tax that passed Monday, however, wasn't Sawant's plan. It was Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda's JumpStart Seattle tax. It's more moderate than Sawant and Councilmember Tammy Morales' Tax Amazon proposal and only taxes high incomes paid by businesses that report over $7 million in annual payroll—as opposed to Tax Amazon's flat tax on those businesses' payrolls. Four other council members signed on as co-sponsors.

Sawant has still called this a victory for her movement, saying that it was the momentum from her movement that pushed the council to adopt and nearly unanimously accept a business payroll tax. No one thanked Sawant or the Tax Amazon movement, she pointed out in a tweet late Monday night.

There were probably 20 minutes of thank yous from Councilmembers today.



Not one (other than when I spoke) thanked the Tax Amazon movement, the 100s who sacrificed, whose sweat, tears built this grassroots campaign & collected 30,000 signatures w/o which this wouldn't have passed

— Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) July 7, 2020

"This is a huge win," Mosqueda said, not shirking any of the credit for her own tax's passage. She called it "historic."

Tim Eyman also didn't realize that Sawant wasn't the one passing legislation. He chimed in during public comment to tell Sawant that she should be in jail and that she's a "limousine socialist." I had Eyman appearing as one of the spaces on the homemade bingo card I made.

This was my meeting bingo card. Yes, I realize it has the wrong number of boxes for Bingo. Nathalie Graham

Mosqueda's tax will raise around $214 million annually. It will tax businesses at different rates depending on the payroll they report. Only payrolls above $150,000 will be taxed. Bear with me here, I'll try to break it down without a sexy visual:

One bracket will be for businesses with payrolls between $7 million and $99.99 million. Incomes between $150,000 to $399,999 will have a 0.7 percent tax on them while incomes $400,000 and over will see a 1.7 percent tax.

Companies that have at least $100 million in payroll will get taxed at 0.7 percent for pay between $150,000 and $399,999 and 1.9 percent for anything over that.