Jess Stein
"No Such Thing as a Good Cop"
Does anyone know which manga this from? JK
This articulated my thoughts back to me in a way only a sticker could.
"Sleepreme"
Iconic. JK
This looks like it comes from Sleep is Famous
, a prolific street artist whose work I've seen a lot around Seattle. If you feel like you want this sticker in t-shirt form, follow the link
my friend (not sponsored, just trying to be helpful).
"Stoner"
They have a Big Cartel which you can access here. JK
Factually what I look like when I get out of my 2 a.m. shower and suck on my Pax while watching 90 Day Fiancé
until I get too tired to continue.
"Christopher Walken"
Wait, this is Christopher Walken right? JK
Spotted in the Pike/Pine Corridor. I'm pretty sure this is Walken, but the more I look at it, the less sure I am.
"White Men Should Give All Their Money to Black Trans Women"
Spotted somewhere on the Hill. JK
Specificity gets shit done!
"No Home Tech Bro"
Spotted in South Lake Union. JK
I've seen this sticker all over town, but this is the first time I've seen it with this particular modification. I keep turning it over in my brain like a smooth rock—no
home tech bro? Are talking about homeless tech workers? Or is it more of a spiritual thing, like Amazon employees have no sense of themselves? OR like Seattle isn't actually home for most techies, as most come from other parts of the world. Make it make sense!
"You Could Destroy Any City"
This one got me hot, tbh. JK
Ok, maybe this is a threat, but it also sounds like revolutionary words of desire.
"Protect Brown Youth"
Spotted on Capitol Hill JK
You heard 'em!
"Men Will Let You Down"
I get the sentiment, but real adults know that most people regardless of gender will let you down :)
"No Fun"
Ok, but do you have to YELL!? JK
I'm a Fun Girl
, got it?