Slog AM: People Under 40 Are Spreading COVID and Killing People, Jupiter Will Be Visible in Tonight's Sky

Jupiter and its moons will be visible in the night sky tonight. Zenobillis/Getty Images

"People younger than 40 account for almost three-quarters of King County cases in past two weeks," King 5 News reports. There were 14 new deaths over the weekend in Washington State.

Jupiter will "shine brightly" in the sky tonight: "The biggest planet in the solar system will make its closest approach to Earth on Monday night, giving stargazers of all ages something to spot after the sun sets," King 5 News says. "The best time to look for the planet is between midnight and 2 a.m."

As NASA says: "No matter how many times you see them, it's always kind of amazing that you can easily observe distant moons orbiting another planet with your own eyes. With an inexpensive pair of binoculars, it's quite easy to spy Jupiter's four largest moons: Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto."

Mountlake Terrace is sending two masks to each address: The city of 21,338 people just north of Seattle "will mail cloth masks to roughly 9,700 addresses in Mountlake Terrace, meaning business addresses will receive them as well."

Six people were injured in a fire on Aurora: This morning. Happened on a stretch of Aurora not far from Canlis.

Terrifying airline passenger shouting about Jesus threatened to kill everybody on board: During a flight from Seattle to Chicago over the weekend. "Video from a passenger shows the man walking in the aisle and shouting that he would kill everyone on board 'in the name of Jesus,'" Seattle Times reports. "The plane turned around and landed at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport," and the Jesus freak was booked into King County jail.

Don't be like these people in Michigan. Michigan State Police

Just because you're outdoors, like on a sandbar at a lake in Michigan or wherever (see above), doesn't mean the virus can't spread. It depends on what you're doing. If you're standing really close to other people without a mask (or shirt!) on, shouting, "Hey how's it going?" "Oh hey I'm good how are you?" "Doing really great!" while also dancing to music, singing, laughing, playing with a beach ball, flirting, holding each other's beer, leaning on each other... then guess what???!

Step away from the beach ball! Step away from the partying! "After revelers celebrated the Fourth of July at a Michigan lake, some started testing positive for Covid-19—prompting health officials to warn other party-goers that they might have been infected, too," CNN reports. "Those who tested positive weren't able to identify everyone they had contact with... Those who do get symptoms typically get sick two to 14 days after exposure to the virus."

You can see video of the Michigan COVID-spreading lake event: Here.

Washington Redskins have finally decided to change their name: Took them long enough.

Grandson of Elvis Presley: Dead at 27.

Actor Kelly Preston: Also dead. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer," John Travolta says on Instagram.

