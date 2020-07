Yeeting and Kissing

Jess Stein

I'm not telling you what "yeet" means, you're gonna have to look it up yourself I've seen a lot of different versions of this phrase around town which means our (and the world's) "okayness" is on everyone's minds right now.I saw this one near the light rail on the Hill a couple of weeks ago. I don't think it was a sticker, but a postcard or picture of some sort. Something about the image unsettles me, but the message is rad!Looks like this sticker comes to us courtesy of Jeff Farnam . A mash-up of two '80s classics (Planes, Trains, and Automobiles and Ghost) all in one sticker!Agreed. And I know this is a character from Naruto—Killer B!! Adding to my "to watch" list! A timeless classic by Johnniqua Charles.Did you know hope floats I'm posting this one because it reminds me of the kind of stickers you could buy from the vending machine inside of Limited Too or the movie theater in, like, 2003.Seen lots of these around, but this is one of my favorites. If you put 8-bit letters on most things, I'm going to get a little doe-eyed.A little pep talk on the walk home.