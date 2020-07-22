Jess Stein
"What If We Kissed Where Cops Were Yeeted"
So sad this one has some water damage. JK
I'm not telling you what "yeet" means, you're gonna have to look it up yourself
"Everything Will Be Okay"
Needed to hear this. JK
I've seen a lot of different versions of this phrase around town which means our (and the world's) "okayness" is on everyone's minds right now.
"The Oligarchs Control Both Parties"
This one honestly scared me a bit. JK
I saw this one near the light rail on the Hill a couple of weeks ago. I don't think it was a sticker, but a postcard or picture of some sort. Something about the image unsettles me, but the message is rad!
"Planes, Trains, and Pottery Wheels"
My childhood best friend would talk about this movie a lot for some reason. JK
Looks like this sticker comes to us courtesy of Jeff Farnam
. A mash-up of two '80s classics (Planes, Trains, and Automobiles
and Ghost
) all in one sticker!
"Everyone Has a Role in the Revolution"
Spotted near Seattle University. JK
Agreed. And I know this is a character from Naruto
—Killer B!! Adding to my "to watch" list!
"You About to Lose Your Job"
A timeless classic
A+ design. JK
by Johnniqua Charles.
"Hold Hope"
Spotted on E Pike. JK
Did you know hope floats
?
"Peace, Love, Music"
Ok it's corny, but it's cute! JK
I'm posting this one because it reminds me of the kind of stickers you could buy from the vending machine inside of Limited Too or the movie theater in, like, 2003.
"Black Girl Magic"
This one is also cute. JK
Seen lots of these around, but this is one of my favorites. If you put 8-bit letters on most things, I'm going to get a little doe-eyed.
"Stop Letting Billionaires Call You Greedy"
Love how it's written like a Post-it Note. JK
A little pep talk on the walk home.
As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.