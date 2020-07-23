Department of Homeland Security Plane Lands in Seattle

The New York Times reported that Trump was sending "a team of tactical border officers" to Seattle. These dudes might be them, or they might just be other forces from the Department of Homeland Security.

A source at Boeing Field witnessed a Department of Homeland Security plane land at the airport at around 5:10 p.m. this evening. Between 10 and 15 plain-clothed men disembarked "along with lots of luggage," this person said. Metadata confirms the above photos were taken today at that time.

Earlier Thursday The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was sending "a team of tactical border officers to stand by for duty in Seattle" ahead of protests planned for this weekend. U.S. Customs and Border Protection operates this "Special Response Team," the Times reports.

I've got an email out to CBP and the Department of Homeland Security asking if the plane was carrying the Special Response team or if this is just some regular crew, and I will update this post if I hear back.

More from the Times on the plans for the agents:

A spokesman for the agency, who requested anonymity to speak about the operation, said the border officers were sent to back up the Federal Protective Service officers charged with protecting federal buildings, and would only be used if protests expected this weekend escalate out of control.

At a press conference earlier today, Governor Jay Inslee said no security forces had been deployed to the Seattle region. "Homeland Security told my staff that this morning" and confirmed the same thing later in the afternoon, Inslee said. He added that Mayor Jenny Durkan told him acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad F. Wolf "assured" her there wouldn't be any forces sent to Seattle.

Durkan told the Times "she had not been alerted to plans to position the tactical team, but said that the department may be distinguishing between an active deployment and agents who are on standby."

Both Durkan and Inslee have cautioned against the federal government sending agents to crack down on protesters.

This is a developing story.