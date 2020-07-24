Take Two Seconds to Help Save the Live Music Industry

Shaina Shepherd performing earlier this month at Nectar, one of many institutions that could benefit from the Save Our Stages Act. Screenshot by CF

As we have been telling you for months: Live music will go extinct if the government takes no serious action to save concert venues, which will be among the last kinds of businesses to reopen after this shitshow.

They've been taking their sweet time, but now it appears the government is finally maybe possibly hopefully going to do something—if you make your voice heard! The Save Our Stages Act, or the SOS Act for short, would provide music venues with six months of financial support to help “keep venues afloat, pay employees and preserve a critical economic sector for communities across America.”

Six months of support would make a world of difference to rock clubs, musicians, sound professionals, bouncers, bartenders, and the people who love them and still want them to be in the world when things return to normal.

Helping get this legislation passed and funded could not be easier, thanks to a new website that just launched.

All you have to do is click on these letters right here, fill in your name and address and email, and then scroll down and hit "submit now." It takes two seconds.

By doing that, you will be sending a letter to your elected US Senators and Representatives—it fills them in for you, based on your address, again: this could not be easier!—telling them to support and fund the SOS Act.

That letter says, among other things:

• "The PPP and other programs do not work for venues, which are completely shuttered small businesses in need of long-term support that provides flexibility for the use of funds due to high overhead costs."

• "Venues are experiencing upwards of 90% revenue loss and will be closed well into 2021 due to safety concerns posed by large gatherings. Without support from Congress... independent venues across America say they will be forced to close their doors forever."

• "Independent music venues are economic multipliers, community builders, and beloved institutions."

• "These venues closing permanently would also impact the entire music economy and ecosystem in America—artists, talent agents, stagehands, security, catering, artist managers, tour bus industry, production, radio/social media/tv/print advertising, record companies, and many others."

• "The closure of these venues would be devastating for music lovers. The cultural impact of our venues on our local communities is priceless. We are the steadfast incubators and launch pads for the most popular talent in the world."

This is so easy. It's such a no-brainer. GO DO IT RIGHT NOW.

And then when you're done with that, reward yourself by listening to Shaina Shepherd's latest.