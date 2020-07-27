This Wednesday: It's the I, Anonymous Show—Now with the Hilarious Sean Jordan!

The last few I, Anonymous Shows were all wildly funny and entertaining (and included some fun audience participation!), so you truly do not want to miss this one! Joining your delightful host Kate Murphy (a Mercury "Undisputable Genius of Comedy") will be the following murderers' row of hilarious comedians:

• JUST ADDED: Sean Jordan (Co-host of "All Fantasy Everything" podcast, Comedy Central's "Comics to Watch," Portland's Funniest Person 2014, Doug Loves Movies)

• Arlo Weierhauser (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Portland's Funniest Person 2017, Lez Standup, Mercury Genius of Comedy, and former I, Anonymous Show host)

• David Gborie (All Fantasy Everything, Comedy Central’s Top Comics to Watch, NBC's A.P. Bio, Comedy Central's The Half Hour)

Oh, boy! That is one helluva lineup right there! So if the current madness has got you down, the I, Anonymous Show is the hilarious cure you've been looking for. GET YOUR TICKETS NOW for the livestream I, Anonymous Show—WEDNESDAY, JULY 29 at 8 pm! IT'S SOOOOO GOOD!