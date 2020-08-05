sticker_patrol_header.jpg
Jess Stein
"What Would Mister Rogers Do?"
WWMRD?
This is honestly probably a better guiding principle than any other What Would ____ Do?

"Be Gay Do Crimes"
You heard em!
An axiom my friends and I try our hardest to live by!

"No One Is Illegal on Stolen Land"
Spotted somewhere on Capitol Hill.
Related: See blow.

"Deport European Settlers"
Ok come through graphic design.
Related: See above.

"An Escape to Kraków"
I went to Krakow during Easter a few years ago and I sleepily got onto the wrong 4am train and ended up stranded in the Polish countryside for an hour and watched the sunrise. When I got back to the city I ate McDonalds and went back to sleep in the hostel.
I know this technically isn't a sticker, but I love a good 4 x 6 escape to another country. There are a lot of these all over the Hill featuring different places within Kraków. Who is responsible for these! Email me your tips here.

"I Wet the Bed"
Im into street confessions.
I love street confessions. Here's to more street confessions.

"Shut the Fuck Up."
Big Mood.
I know a lot of people have said this phrase in a lot of different ways, but the way Philip Seymour Hoffman said it in Punch Drunk Love is what came to me first.

"Big Brother Is Watching You"
Who is this man?
It's not part of the original sticker, but the purple splatter reminds me of the Comedian's bloody badge in Watchmen!

"Melt I.C.E."
Spotted, fittingly, on a really hot day.
This person's mind...if only it were so simple (ꈍ ‸ ꈍ✿) (◕﹏◕✿)･ﾟ｡

"Yeti Pooped Here"
Can you imagine.
Reader, there was no poop.

As always, if any of these stickers belong to you, please e-mail me at jkeimig@thestranger.com.