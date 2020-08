What Would Mr. Rogers Do?

Jess Stein

"What Would Mister Rogers Do?"

WWMRD? JK

"Be Gay Do Crimes"

You heard 'em! JK

"No One Is Illegal on Stolen Land"

Spotted somewhere on Capitol Hill. JK

"Deport European Settlers"

Ok come through graphic design. JK

"An Escape to Kraków"

There are so many of these around town! JK

"I Wet the Bed"

Me when I was three. JK

"Shut the Fuck Up."

Me to me. JK

"Big Brother Is Watching You"

Who is this man? JK

"Melt I.C.E."

Spotted, fittingly, on a really hot day. JK

"Yeti Pooped Here"

Can you imagine. JK

This is honestly probably a better guiding principle than any other What Would ____ Do?An axiom my friends and I try our hardest to live by!Related: See blow.Related: See above.I know this technically isn't a sticker, but I love a good 4 x 6 escape to another country. There are a lot of these all over the Hill featuring different places within Kraków. Who is responsible for these! Email me your tips here I love street confessions. Here's to more street confessions.I know a lot of people have said this phrase in a lot of different ways, but the way Philip Seymour Hoffman said it in Punch Drunk Love is what came to me first.It's not part of the original sticker, but the purple splatter reminds me of the Comedian's bloody badge in Watchmen!This person's mind...if only it were so simple (ꈍ ‸ ꈍ✿) (◕﹏◕✿)・゚。Reader, there was no poop.