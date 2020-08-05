Now more than ever, The Stranger depends on your support to help fund our coverage. Please consider supporting local, independent, progressive media with a one-time or recurring donation. Our staff is working morning, noon, and night to make your contributions count.
This is honestly probably a better guiding principle than any other What Would ____ Do?
"Be Gay Do Crimes"
You heard 'em!JK
An axiom my friends and I try our hardest to live by!
"No One Is Illegal on Stolen Land"
Spotted somewhere on Capitol Hill. JK
Related: See blow.
"Deport European Settlers"
Ok come through graphic design. JK
Related: See above.
"An Escape to Kraków"
There are so many of these around town!JK
I know this technically isn't a sticker, but I love a good 4 x 6 escape to another country. There are a lot of these all over the Hill featuring different places within Kraków. Who is responsible for these! Email me your tips here.
"I Wet the Bed"
Me when I was three. JK
I love street confessions. Here's to more street confessions.
"Shut the Fuck Up."
Me to me.JK
I know a lot of people have said this phrase in a lot of different ways, but the way Philip Seymour Hoffman said it in Punch Drunk Love is what came to me first.
"Big Brother Is Watching You"
Who is this man?JK
It's not part of the original sticker, but the purple splatter reminds me of the Comedian's bloody badge in Watchmen!
"Melt I.C.E."
Spotted, fittingly, on a really hot day. JK
This person's mind...if only it were so simple (ꈍ ‸ ꈍ✿) (◕﹏◕✿)･ﾟ｡
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
