Slog PM: Veto Drama at the Seattle City Council, COVID Relief Talks Aren't Going Anywhere, I Miss Cats Discourse

Lorena González, back when the council met IRL. Today she said, "Our constituents are looking at us to take action in this period of time. We can't just freeze ourselves in amber." Lester Black

Biden opened his speech by saying Harris is "a proven fighter for the middle class" who "knows how to make the hard calls" and is "ready to do this job on day one." Harris talked about "a new coalition of conscience" that is "demanding change" and "crying out for leadership." Here are those speeches from NBC News:

The Biden campaign also had a banner fundraising day: The online donation platform ActBlue processed around $30 million in donations in the 24 hours after the Harris pick was announced. Wall Street executives clamored that Kamala was a "GREAT CHOICE" and that the pick showed "excellent judgment" on Biden's part.

In other news: It did, Derulo. It did.



Mayor Durkan is asking the state Supreme Court to intervene in the effort to recall her as mayor: More from the Seattle Times' David Gutman:

The charge [King County Superior Court Judge Mary Roberts] allowed to go forward alleges Durkan failed to implement new policing policies after tear gas and other chemical agents were used on protesters in May and June. It accuses her of “misfeasance, malfeasance and violation of the oath of office.” Durkan has argued that it’s the chief of police’s job, not hers, to dictate Seattle Police Department policies and, that even if it was her job, changing police policies without court approval would violate the city’s longstanding consent decree.

The petitioners argue that it is Durkan's job, as she is the boss of the police chief. Roberts agreed with the petitioners in a ruling last month.

Okay, Nathalie's got some updates on today at Seattle City Council:

The Seattle City Council overturned Mayor Jenny Durkan's veto: On the JumpStart Seattle payroll tax spending plan. In other words, the legislation that dictates how money raised from that tax gets spent. The goal is to use JumpStart money in 2020 to fund COVID-19 relief using $86 million from the city's rainy day fund. Durkan's opposition (and subsequent veto) was that she didn't want to drain the city's emergency resources. Buuuut, JumpStart will refill those coffers in 2021. Anyway, the council voted 6-2 to overturn the veto. Alex Pedersen and Andrew Lewis voted no. Debora Juarez was absent. However, the council couldn't just keep that bill the way it was. Because the city's budget office reported that there will be $26 million more in budget deficits this year: So, the council passed a substitute bill—or, an alternative version—that reduced the relief money down by $26 million. It wasn't cut and dry: Pedersen and Lewis were opposed to overturning the veto because they wanted to reach "an accord" with Durkan, Lewis said. Council President Lorena González leveled with the council and the viewing public by saying that she had talked for hours with the mayor and her office and that the sentiment was no deal would be reached until the council agreed to sustain the veto. Excuse me, what? Lewis also stressed the friction between the council and the mayor and the fear that the mayor would not act on any bill the council passed if she didn't wholeheartedly support it. González also stressed that the council couldn't wait to act on this: No matter what, according to the city charter, the city council has to act on a veto—whether to sustain or overturn. Sustaining would mean that a completely new spending plan would have to be put forward. That's a timely process and the council goes on a weeklong recess starting next Wednesday. This is about COVID-19 relief dollars for Seattle citizens and any delay means people who need help don't get that help. "These are uncertain times," González said, "but I think our constituents are looking at us to take action in this period of time. We can't just freeze ourselves in amber." The supplement bill passed: Kshama Sawant was the lone no-vote because she did not want to capitulate to the mayor by providing less relief than originally planned. There will be $57 million in COVID-19 relief dollars now instead of $87 million. In that bill, Councilmember Lisa Herbold made extra clear, is language that allows the mayor to have more control over how the funds get spent. So that passed. So did a bill that allocated $3 million to public safety research by community organizations and a bill that establishes different budgets for all five police precincts in the city.

Whew! Thanks, Nathalie!

Look up tonight! The Perseid meteor shower is visible through August 26 and is currently at its peak. We're expected to have clear skies for the rest of the week.

REI is abandoning its plans to move into a 1,000-employee HQ in Bellevue: The company is opting for a less-centralized approach that spans multiple locations in the region.

The federal COVID relief talks are NOT going well: Trump announced that a deal is “not going to happen.” Trump spent his afternoon press conference essentially declaring the talks to be dead, saying Dems "don’t even want to talk about it." Pelosi and Schumer accused the Trump administration of “refusing to budge." Meanwhile, the deficit:

The deficit for this fiscal year is expected to breach $3 trillion, according to new figures issued Wednesday by the Treasury Department. That means the government will have spent $3 trillion more than it brought in through tax revenue, a dynamic that requires it to borrow more money by issuing debt.

A Florida sheriff banned his deputies from wearing masks: On the same day his county broke records for COVID-19 deaths. They also won't allow people entering their lobby to wear a mask... The justification? "In light of the current events when it comes to the sentiment and/or hatred toward law enforcement in our country today, this is being done to ensure there is clear communication and for identification purposes of any individual walking into a lobby," the Ocala sheriff wrote in his statement. I guess we should expect this from Trump-voting states. They clearly love a virus.

In expected news: Morale among grocery store workers seems to be at an all-time low, reports WaPo. “We’ve lost our hazard pay, and people are quitting every day,” said one worker in Kentucky. People are quitting mid-shift. Customers are hostile. Pay is often very low. "Four months later they don’t even treat us like humans anymore,” said one Safeway worker in Maryland.

Cardi B has joined OnlyFans: But it's not to show off her Wet Ass Pussy. It's where she'll put more exclusive "day to day content." A lot of celebrities are learning they can put their content behind an OnlyFans paywall and make $$$ during quarantine. It'll be interesting to see how this trend plays out against Instagram, where creators release their content to Mr. Zuck for free.

This weekend: Consider checking out Rafiki, a film that won top awards at Seattle's TWIST film festival a few years ago. Here's what Charles Mudede had to say when he wrote about it last year:

For many in the United States, Rafiki, the second feature by the talented Kenyan director Wanuri Kahiu, will appear to be straightforward. There are two young black women. They fall in love, but their society is opposed to such unions. But what's interesting about this movie is not so much its story, but the type of black African society that's seen through the lens of a budding lesbian romance. We see a neighborhood in a part of Nairobi that's clearly middle-class. People have mortgages to pay and are engaged in forms of employment with secure incomes: nursing, civil service, the ownership of small businesses. My point: It's rare to see this side of Africa (middle-class, urban, post-postcolonial) on the screen. Also, Rafiki, which means "friends" in Swahili, has several utterly beautiful sequences, most of which involve the lesbian affair. This director knows how to capture on film the wonderful feeling of falling in love.

And more details on the Queer as German Folk screening of Rafiki via Northwest Film Forum this weekend here.

