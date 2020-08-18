New Savage Lovecast: Sex Addiction, with Dr. David Ley

Have you ever gone snorkeling...naked? On a long-anticipated second date? Hear ALL about it...

A woman's sister is *still* planning her 100 person wedding for this October. Will COVID-19 be over by then? Certainly not. So should the caller go to this deathtrap party, or tell her stupid sister to postpone her stupid wedding already?

On the Magnum, Dan chats with clinical psychologist and sex therapist David Ley, about the difference between sex addiction and kinks.

And, can extroverts successfully date introverts? Dan seems to have managed nicely.

Listen here:

