Slog PM: Postmaster Vs. Pelosi, West Nile Virus in Eastern Washington, Sounders Make a Deal

The Sounders made a major deal with Amazon Prime so all these fans can watch games safely from home. OTTO GREULE JR / GETTY IMAGES

The West Nile virus has been found in Eastern Washington: In case you needed another thing to worry about, mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus have been found in Benton and Yakima counties. West Nile virus often pops up in Washington state around July and lasts into October. The DOH notes that "while no human cases have yet been reported, now is the time to take precautions to prevent disease."

Moonstruck is coming to Criterion: I'm patiently waiting and very excited to see the box art.

I'm just a sack of emotions: "Surrounded by its offshoots" made me tear up.



The oldest apple tree in the Pacific Northwest has died at age 194, surrounded by its offshoots. Historians say the multi-billion dollar fruit industry in our region began with this tree. Vancouver, WA held a memorial service for the gnarled carcass. https://t.co/CrX9uBN70C — KUOW Public Radio (@KUOW) August 18, 2020

Obviously, that reminds me of this... 🎵 There's a Hole in the Sky Where a Tree Once Stood... 🎵



Who am I kidding: I know most of you are watching everybody's favorite new TV show, the Democratic National Convention, right now and not reading Slog PM. Me too! It's happening again from 6 to 8 pm. Tonight we're getting visits from AOC and a Clinton. Watch it live:



Former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell will endorse Joe Biden tonight: Here's the clip, released in advance of the evening DNC programming. The Old Republican Guard has slowly been coming out in support of Biden:



COVID count: Today the Washington DOH reported 543 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths.

The Postmaster General says he is "suspending" initiatives that would change mail service "to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail": The news comes from Bloomberg. "Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are, and no mail processing facilities will be closed. Overtime work will 'continue to be' approved as needed," reports the big B. Postmaster General DeJoy will appear two times before Congress in the coming days, once on Friday at the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and then on Monday before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Pelosi tweeted that the USPS changes are "insufficient": “This pause only halts a limited number of the Postmaster’s changes, does not reverse damage already done, and alone is not enough to ensure voters will not be disenfranchised by the President this fall,” Pelosi said in her statement. “During a pandemic, the Postal Service is Election Central,” she continued. “No one should be forced to choose between their health and their vote.”



Read my full statement here: https://t.co/SLRHJNGnFZ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 18, 2020

If you're trying to #SaveThePostOffice: There's a day of action in Seattle on Saturday, with more events being planned around the country.

ICYMI: There's a 2020 Cal Anderson Park Survey soliciting community feedback on what to do with the park next. The survey takes about five minutes to complete and asks questions like:



What is a 1-3 word phrase that embodies inclusion to you?



What is a 1-3 word phrase that embodies your vision for the park?

