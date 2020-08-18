The West Nile virus has been found in Eastern Washington: In case you needed another thing to worry about, mosquitos carrying the West Nile virus have been found in Benton and Yakima counties. West Nile virus often pops up in Washington state around July and lasts into October. The DOH notes that "while no human cases have yet been reported, now is the time to take precautions to prevent disease."
Moonstruck is coming to Criterion: I'm patiently waiting and very excited to see the box art.
I'm just a sack of emotions: "Surrounded by its offshoots" made me tear up.
The oldest apple tree in the Pacific Northwest has died at age 194, surrounded by its offshoots. Historians say the multi-billion dollar fruit industry in our region began with this tree. Vancouver, WA held a memorial service for the gnarled carcass. https://t.co/CrX9uBN70C— KUOW Public Radio (@KUOW) August 18, 2020
Obviously, that reminds me of this... 🎵 There's a Hole in the Sky Where a Tree Once Stood... 🎵
TREE MURDER SONG: pic.twitter.com/UG2ZIwwuTK— nathalie graham (@gramsofgnats) February 12, 2020
Who am I kidding: I know most of you are watching everybody's favorite new TV show, the Democratic National Convention, right now and not reading Slog PM. Me too! It's happening again from 6 to 8 pm. Tonight we're getting visits from AOC and a Clinton. Watch it live:
Former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell will endorse Joe Biden tonight: Here's the clip, released in advance of the evening DNC programming. The Old Republican Guard has slowly been coming out in support of Biden:
COVID count: Today the Washington DOH reported 543 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths.
The Postmaster General says he is "suspending" initiatives that would change mail service "to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail": The news comes from Bloomberg. "Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are, and no mail processing facilities will be closed. Overtime work will 'continue to be' approved as needed," reports the big B. Postmaster General DeJoy will appear two times before Congress in the coming days, once on Friday at the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and then on Monday before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Pelosi tweeted that the USPS changes are "insufficient": “This pause only halts a limited number of the Postmaster’s changes, does not reverse damage already done, and alone is not enough to ensure voters will not be disenfranchised by the President this fall,” Pelosi said in her statement. “During a pandemic, the Postal Service is Election Central,” she continued. “No one should be forced to choose between their health and their vote.”
Read my full statement here: https://t.co/SLRHJNGnFZ— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 18, 2020
If you're trying to #SaveThePostOffice: There's a day of action in Seattle on Saturday, with more events being planned around the country.
ICYMI: There's a 2020 Cal Anderson Park Survey soliciting community feedback on what to do with the park next. The survey takes about five minutes to complete and asks questions like:
Xina noted this in our Here's What's Going to Happen comments: Contrary to many companies, Amazon is planning on expanding into more offices around the country. "The company says it's adding over 905,000 square feet of real estate and 3,500 tech and corporate jobs in Dallas, Detroit, Denver, Phoenix, San Diego and even New York City, whose future as an uber-expensive work hub has been subject to much analysis," writes Alina Selyukh for NPR. Of those 3,500 jobs, Amazon plans on adding 2,000 in NYC and 1,500 new corporate positions in the other hubs.
The Sounders made a deal with Amazon Prime: The deal is through 2022 and means all regionally-televised Sounders games are available statewide to Amazon Prime subscribers starting Aug. 26. Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer said the deal was five years in the making.
NEWS | In landmark agreement, Prime Video becomes the official video streaming partner of Sounders FC.— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) August 18, 2020
MORE ➡️ https://t.co/NoHqYZzKLR pic.twitter.com/1QdZ0O4Ko3
Seattle Independent Bookstore Day (SIBD) has canceled its 2020 activities: The event was supposed to take place on August 29. While that's understandable and sad, the organization is offering this limited edition t-shirt, with proceeds going to fund next year's SIBD and the Book Industry Charitable Foundation. It's a cute shirt!
Here's some more on that Senate Intelligence Committee report on Russian interference in the 2016 election that was released this morning, via Axios. It's the fifth and final volume of the committee's report. Axios's breakdown highlights how Trump Jr. expected to get "derogatory information" during the 2016 election from a person connected to the Russian government, how Russia "took advantage" of the Trump team's "relative inexperience in government" during the transition into power, and how WikiLeaks was "knowingly collaborating with Russian government officials." If you have the time, you could read the full 996-page report...
Microsoft isn't the only one looking to purchase TikTok: Oracle, the software company based in Redwood Shores, California, is apparently a potential purchaser. GeekWire has more here. Trump confirmed the company's interest this afternoon.
Both Oracle and Microsoft want to buy TikTok, Trump says in Arizona.— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 18, 2020
The stock markets hit a record high today: I can't keep up with the market's whiplash. "This would make the COVID bear market the shortest in history, at just 1.1 months," notes CNN. "Stocks fell into a bear market during the spring selloff." While faint screams of "MAGA" were heard across the land, Trump was tweeting about Bezos:
.@Amazon, and others in that business, should be charged (by the U.S. Postal System) much more per package, and the Post Office would be immediately brought back to “good health”, now vibrant, with ALL jobs saved. No pass on to customers. Get it done!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020