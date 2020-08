Tide Pods Do Look Kinda Delicious

Jess Stein

"I Ate a Tide Pod"

Spotted in Belltown. JK

"I'm Over This Shit"

Big Mood. JK

"Get Those Cops Off My Block!"

Stood right next to a stinky garbage can to take this pic. JK

"(P)andemic"

Cute. JK

"Put Kevin Back"

Well! JK

"Bad Bunny"

Spotted in Discovery Park! JK

"Kitt-titties"

Love it. JK

"Relax and Have Fun."

Like it's so easy. JK

"Don't Touch Me-Toesies"

Thought this was a chicken foot for some reason. JK

"Hand and Card"

I thought this was part of the actual sign. JK

Listen, I know we are a couple years out from Tide Pod Discourse, but there's something about their plump, shiny appears that makes them seem yummy! Who do you reckon is wearing this? President Trump? I personally think he's too much of a Baby Boomer, but from the look of illustrator Alden Leonard's Instagram , he's imagining Trump as the one eating the pod full of laundry detergent. One of my most recent favorites that comes to us via Joe Axler which I saw near Volunteer Park the other day. I could not agree more with it.Spotted in Jefferson Park. Another anti-cop manga sticker! This one is from My Hero Academia featuring a character named Rumi Usagiyama a.k.a. Rabbit Hero: Mirko. You can peep the original here , but I think this intervention is much better!Can't stop thinking about where the "andemic" came from.The "Kevin" is Kevin Mitnick, a hacker who was (in)famously arrested in 1995 for hacking and computer and wire fraud. I'm not sure exactly where this particular phrase came from, but if you do, sound off in the comments!Here's your Stranger-sanctioned Bad Bunny mid-morning break:Another banger from Padajuan I'm trying!This reminds me I need more nail polish!This one is cool, though I can't find an account under the name "megaploy"—which you can see faintly on the magnetic stripe of the card—that seems to be connected to the sticker. If you know whose this is, you know where to find me.