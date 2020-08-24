Slog PM: Cuck, Convention, Conway

Kellyanne Conway is retiring from the White House: Both she and her husband, George Conway of The Lincoln Project, will be leaving their respective roles to focus more on their children while they distance learn this school year. Kellyanne will apparently still speak at the Republican National Convention this week.

But for those of you who have been paying attention: This announcement isn't too much of a surprise as the Conways' 15-year-old daughter, Claudia, has been going viral on TikTok for roasting the shit out of her mom and dad for being conservatives. This summer she came out guns blazing, describing herself as a “radical agnostic liberal/leftist” and posting Black Lives Matter, anti-cop, and anti-Trump content on her page.

Honestly it would be so hard to have a famous parent in politics, especially if their politics didn’t match your own pic.twitter.com/fuKVU8qmsn

— Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 30, 2020

Not only did she disagree with Kellyanne's job as a top-level Trump official: But is apparently fighting for legal emancipation from her parents. More kids of atrocious people should be like Claudia! That said, let's hope she gets the support she needs.

Donald Trump has been officially renominated as the Republican candidate for President: 336 delegates huddled inside the Charlotte Convention Center this morning to nominate the president and freestyle some conspiracy theories. “Joe Biden is hiding in the dark, waiting to take the lives of our unborn babies," said one Louisiana delegate during roll call. Trump lied and suggested that Democratic governors are only shutting down their states to hurt his reelection chances. “I guarantee it on Nov. 4, it will all open up,” Trump said.

Here's his whole miserable speech full of misinformation: It starts with him "joking" about being elected president for 12 more years.



We've got a full list of ghouls/speakers for the first night of the RNC: It started around 5:30 PM West Coast time. Headliners tonight include that gun-toting St. Louis couple, Reps. Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan, and the GOP's next pick for president (I'm just speculating here) Nikki Haley. The full list, phrasing courtesy the RNC:

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel

Vernon Jones, a Democratic state representative from Georgia

Nurse Amy Johnson Ford

Trump campaign fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle

Trump campaign advisor Natalie Harp

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, an organization for young conservatives

Kim Klacik, a GOP candidate running in a deep blue Maryland congressional district who recently released a viral campaign ad

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who pointed guns at peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters who walked past their home

Sean Parnell, a Republican congressional candidate in Pennsylvania

Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, high school shooting massacre

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son

Tanya Weinreis, a Montana coffee shop owner who got a Paycheck Protection Program small business loan during the pandemic

We've got a livestream for you riiiiiiight: Below.



On July 27, Councilmember Kshama Sawant unveiled a plan to cap police salaries at $150,000: On July 28, Chief Carmen Best requested "a formal accounting of how much her pension would pay her if she retired on Sept. 1," reports Lewis Kamb at the Seattle Times. (Remember that opening sequence for Donald Trump's The Apprentice? 🎵Money Money Money Money... MONEY!🎵)

More:

When seeking her pension estimate, Best gave a proposed retirement date that fell one day before the City Council’s proposed cuts would have taken effect, on Sept. 2. Best declined comment for this story, saying through a spokesperson that she “has repeatedly declined all interview requests — on all topics — because she feels as if she said everything she wants to say about her retirement at last week’s news conference with Mayor Durkan.”

Protests are growing in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin: The state's governor summoned the National Guard to defend property. A curfew has already been announced in the county where Blake lives. Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police, right in front of his three children. He remains in serious condition. “There’s no amount of training or reform that can teach a police officer that it’s wrong to shoot a Black man in the back seven times while his children watch,” said the national field director of Movement for Black Lives in a statement given to AP.



The police in this town just shot a Black man in the back 7 times in front of his children because he was trying to break up a fight and your headline is about "property damage" https://t.co/YAIlYOTsrc

— Evan Greer (@evan_greer) August 24, 2020

No one asked for this: But The Powerpuff Girls is getting a live-action reboot as "disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting." Um....okay? The only fact saving this seemingly ill-conceived idea is that Diablo Cody is co-writing and producing it.

A USA Today reader poll has decided that the best wine region in America is... Walla Walla Valley?

Jerry Falwell Jr. is out: As the head of Liberty University. Falwell resigned this morning from his role at the ~spiritual~ university amid allegations of a sexual relationship between him, his wife, and "a much younger business partner," reports AP. It seems to be a cuck situation with a Miami pool boy. Which sounds hot! A word from Dan:



"Screw as I say, not as I screw." pic.twitter.com/x7sLOP4sdu

— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) August 24, 2020

And, yes, tomorrow's Savage Lovecast will include a bunch of ~content~ on cuckolding and Falwell:



Just recorded the top of tomorrow's podcast and it's all about Falwell — and by coincidence @CuckoldressV is this week's guest, so I'm pretty sure you're going to like this week's show, @gaycuckoldhubby! https://t.co/UpBJrfs9R9

— Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) August 24, 2020

Unemployed due to the pandemic? You could be getting an extra $300 a week: Washington was approved for a federal coronavirus grant provides additional funds for people who filed between July 26 and August 15. Payments will be retroactive to August 1, though it's not clear when it will be made available to workers. This certainly won't hit like that extra $600 a week did back in the early days of the pandemic, but it's not nuthin'!

Pandemic who? Google just finalized a $40 million property deal in Kirkland. And that's after allowing employees to work remotely until July 2021.

We now have the "first case" of someone getting re-infected with coronavirus: A man from Hong Kong had COVID-19 twice—the first time he had mild symptoms, the second time he had no obvious symptoms at all. He was diagnosed with it again four and a half months after the first infection, upon his return from a vacation in Spain. This is helpful but alarming knowledge.

61% of all the counties in the U.S. have been visited by someone who attended the COVID-infested Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota: According to anonymous cell phone data, reports AP. "No one was wearing masks,” said one rallygoer—one of ~hundreds of thousands of attendees who visited South Dakota only to disperse all over the nation. The COVID fallout from the fest is becoming a nightmare for health officials. “We’re expecting that we’re going to see many more cases associated with Sturgis," said an infectious disease director at the Minnesota Department of Health.

Let's end the day by getting a little culty: If you haven't heard of the Japanese cult film The Legend of the Stardust Brothers, please take a second to brighten up your miserable existence by watching this trailer...



And then listen to Chase talk about it as this week's guest on the Seattle-based film podcast Dead Beat Film Society: The episode dropped this morning.

