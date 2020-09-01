Currently Hanging: "A Singular Post" by Stephanie Simek at Jacob Lawrence Gallery

Stephanie Simek's "A Singular Post" reveals itself to you once you've unraveled it. Video Still Courtesy of Stephanie Simek

For this entry into the Currently Hanging column, "hanging" is a bit of stretch. The works that are part of Lux Aeterna —a show curated by Jacob Lawrence Gallery Director and Curator Emily Zimmerman and produced in partnership with Northwest Film Forum—won't see an exhibition space until 2021.

Rather, Lux Aeterna is a year-long online research platform and exhibition that will feature works by over a dozen artists, exploring how media production and presentation platforms "shape our values and perception over time." Artists who are part of the project are encouraged to connect with remote audiences in whatever way they like—through Zoom or streaming video.

My favorite work so far is this curious piece from Stephanie Simek, a recent University of Washington MFA grad, called "A Singular Post" which is meant to be distributed through the postal service.

The artwork—referred to as a publication by the artist—consists of ten pressed paperboard cards with holes punched along the top. On each card is a fragment of a complete sentence, which you must use a brass rod to align and shuffle the cards so that the sentence can be put back together. Meaning is revealed through a simple yet complex series of actions.

Simek described "A Singular Post" as a parcel publication that bridges two different perspectives: "The sender looks into the future, while the recipient receives a message from the past (much like seeing the ever-delayed reflection of sunlight off the moon)." The piece cleverly mimics the way information is communicated—through language and movement—but imagines a method that looks a little different than what we're used to.

You can receive a copy of the publication yourself by signing up on the website here. View a demonstration on how to use it below. "A Singular Post" by Stephanie Simek is part of Lux Aeterna, which is "hanging" at the University of Washington's Jacob Lawrence Gallery until August 2021—don't miss it.