Slog PM: The West Coast Is On Fire, E-Scooters Are Coming, An End of a Reality TV Era

America's real First Family's reality TV series is coming to an end next year. Frazer Harrison / Getty

A wild and almost unbelievable sentence, but it's true. Tracee Ellis Ross is Rose Nylund, Sanaa Lathan is Blance Devereaux, Regina King is Dorothy, and Alfre Woodard is Sophia Petrillo. If that sounds like something you'd be into, you can tune in here

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally now connected to over 250,000 coronavirus cases: A new study which used anonymized cellphone data from the rally has tied over a quarter of a million COVID cases to the 10-day motorcycle event, which drew 500,000 people to a small South Dakota town. Mother Jones says the public health costs associated with the explosion in cases is expected to reach $12 billion.

A 13-year-old autistic boy shot by cops in Salt Lake City: Linden Cameron experienced a "mental breakdown" after having trouble coping with his mother's return to work. The mother, Golda Barton, called the police asking for "a crisis intervention team to help her manage the situation and get her son treatment," reports CNN. When the police arrived and Cameron ran away, Barton said the police shot him. He's alive, but currently in the hospital suffering damage to his shoulder, ankles, intestines, bladder, and colon, as well as nerve damage.

Ok, maybe they are dummies, but every look in this video is a vibe: FOX Los Angeles spoke to partygoers as they exited a Woodland Hills house party shut down by police as hundreds gathered in defiance of social distancing mandates.

Partygoers who defied local health orders by attending a large gathering, in addition to refusing to wear masks or social distance gave their take as they left a house party at a Woodland Hills home. What a wild collection of people. @MarioFOXLA reports: https://t.co/J5YDw361li pic.twitter.com/MTY7zLfCnd

— FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) September 8, 2020

Online schooling is still off to a rough start: Federal Way, Sumner-Bonney Lake and Puyallup Public Schools all canceled school today after local power outages limited internet access, reports the Seattle Times. The districts have contacted Puget Sound Energy, but no word on when those repairs will be made.

Rochester police chief, command staff decide to retire over the police killing of Daniel Prude: Prude, a Black man having a mental health episode, died when Rochester officers put him in a "spit hood" and restrained him so that he stopped breathing back in March. The video of the incident was only made public last week. According to NBC News, Chief La'Ron Singletary's press release said the events of the past week "are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity."



Bank robbery on 15th Ave: A late afternoon hold up at the Key Bank on 15th Ave has police searching for a suspect who made off with a bag full of money. The description of the person in question matched a suspect wanted in connection with similar heists, reports CHS Blog.

Meanwhile in Oregon: Governor Kate Brown declared a wildfire emergency in the state, where the Santiam Canyon and Lionsehead fires have burned around 200,000 acres so far. Oregonians have been posting unbelievable footage of the smoke and ashes from those fires, which is creating a surreal, apocalyptic-like filter over the sky.

3:30 in the afternoon, but it looks like dusk ... In hell pic.twitter.com/Ubu5DKhsco

— Whitney Woodworth (@wmwoodworth) September 8, 2020

Washington is not doing too well either: At a news conference today, Governor Jay Inslee said that 330,000 acres had burned in the state in the past 24 hours, more than double the acreage that burned last year. He hasn't declared an emergency in any counties, but is "considering taking further action to speed up assistance to those in need," says the Seattle Times. Brush fires in Sumner and Bonney Lake have also closed a portion of the highway.

The King County Fire Marshal issued a Stage 2 burn ban: On all outdoor recreational fires in the county. That means any outdoor fire using chopped firewood or charcoal. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has also closed all public land it manages east of the Cascades and implemented a burn ban on all land under their protection.

But you should definitely still keep your windows closed: It's going to be smoky for a few more days this week.

ICYMI: Tahlequah—the orca who carried her dead calf for 17 days in 2018 and captured all of our hearts—is a mommy once again. The baby was documented in the San Juan Islands on Saturday by Ken Balcomb, the founding director of the Center for Whale Research. He calls this birth "fabulous" news.

A new NBC News/Marist poll shows that Biden and Trump are deadlocked in Florida: Both candidates got the support of 48 percent of likely voters in the swing state, with Trump doing better among Latinos and Biden doing better with seniors than Hillary Clinton did for years ago.

Trump is speechifying all over the south today, speaking in both Florida and North Carolina: At his campaign stop in Jupiter, FL this morning, the president announced a surprise decade-long ban on oil drilling off the coast of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. The decision comes as a reversal of the Trump administration's earlier pledges to open up waters for drilling and is likely a play for favor in the swing state. "It's a complete ambush," one industry official told Politico. "Nobody knows where this came from. It totally seems like a campaign sort of thing."

This evening, Trump spoke in Winston-Salem, North Carolina sans mask in front of a largely maskless crowd: He made fun of the protesters around the country demonstrating against police brutality by telling his supporters, "We decided to call our rallies peaceful protests."

Even with coronavirus cases rising in a number of states, Trump calls for all Democratic governors to fully reopen their schools and economies. He also suggests public health measures are part of a political conspiracy against him. pic.twitter.com/asXJa1qjsQ

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 8, 2020

Biden is set to speak tomorrow in Michigan: In what is being billed as a "new push" for his campaign, unveiling a new policy aimed at offshoring and hammering in the failures of Trump's approach to the economy, says Bloomberg News.

The Seattle City Council is back from a two-week vacation: Nathalie has some updates on council members' reaction to Mayor Jenny Durkan's veto here. But, more importantly, she also has a quick update regarding e-scooters. Nathalie take it away:

No Parking on E Pine Ave set to close it's physical store and move online only: Another addition to CHS Blog's running list of Capitol Hill and Central District business closures.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is no more: The iconic reality TV series following the lives of Kim Kardashian and her sprawling family is coming to end after 14 years and 20 seasons. Kim announced the news on her Instagram today saying the very last season will air early next year. "This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever," she wrote.