Slog PM: Sally Thrashes Pensacola; Trump Says a Vaccine Is Coming in October, CDC Disagrees

Doc Redfield has some news for us. Trump thinks it's fake. ANDREW HARNIK / GETTY NEWS

"I think there will be vaccine that will initially be available some time between November and December, but very limited supply, and it will have to be prioritized," said CDC Director Robert Redfield . "If you're asking me when is it going to be generally available to the American public so we can begin to take advantage of vaccine to get back to our regular life, I think we're probably looking at late second quarter, third quarter 2021."

Trump said this was a "mistake": “I think he made a mistake when he said that. It’s just incorrect information,” Trump said during his presser today. “That is incorrect information,” he repeated. Trump thinks vaccines could be ready as soon as next month. Experts, and top experts, appear to disagree.

And here's Biden's take: "I trust vaccines. I trust the scientists. But I don’t trust Donald Trump. At this point, the American people can’t either," said Uncle Joe in Delaware today.

Your smoke forecast: Unhealthy. For the hard-to-see foreseeable future. I'm sad about it, too.



Unhealthy - that says it all. Please limit your time outside and stay safe. https://t.co/JZKyxIfXyK https://t.co/IiO301vQuK

— WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) September 16, 2020

I guess we're all cigarette smokers now: Last Friday, spending the day outside was the equivalent of smoking ~9 cigarettes due to unhealthy air quality.

Dick's is going mobile: The Seattle-area staple is expanding to include its first-ever mobile operation, introducing a Dick's food truck that will visit some Western Washington cities in the fall. You can vote here for where you think the Dick'smobile should travel first. My vote would be for Olympia because I love that weird little city. I don't know of any other smallish town where you can run into senators, goths, vegans, Trump supporters, and antifa all in one diner.



Superstar chef Edouardo Jordan will also be doing a pop-up with Dick's: He'll serve pop-up items at the company's Queen Anne location from October 16-18, including pimento cheese deluxe burgers, fries with Cajun sauce, and a spiced sweet potato cookie shake. As we mentioned here, you should try Jordan's pimento cheese. Take it home and make it a pantry staple!

Washington's apple crop is gonna be thinner this year: Fun fact: Our state supplies around 65% of our country's fresh apple crop each year. Not-so-fun fact: Our crop may be ~10% smaller this year because of wildfires and windstorms.

The body of a missing 10-year-old boy was found on the Skagit River bank: The boy disappeared after getting separated from his father while they were kayaking in July. Search teams hunted for the boy for a week but eventually called off the search.

Gov. Inslee issued an update on funeral and wedding requirements for Washington counties in Phase 2 and 3: You can find the full update here. The highlights:

Receptions and ceremonies must be capped at 30 people, or 25% of venue occupancy, whichever is less

All tables at the reception must be seated by household, with table sizes capped at 5 people

Facial coverings are required, and social distancing must be maintained

There's lots of other stuff, like whether choirs can perform (they can't) and if you need Plexiglass barriers (you do, in certain situations). Dropping the link to those updated requirements again here.

COVID check: The state reported 347 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in Washington today.

The state is not meeting its contract-tracing goals: That assessment comes from this report released yesterday by the Washington state Department of Health. The DOH strives to reach 90% of diagnosed people within one day and then 80% of their contacts within two days. Here's how we've been (not) hitting those targets:



Hurricane Sally barrelled through Florida and Alabama today: Due to significant flooding, authorities rescued at least 377 people in one single Florida county. Authorities found and rescued a family of four clinging to a tear. The particularly battered city of Pensacola says around 200 National Guard members will arrive tomorrow to assist the recovery efforts.

Sally is now a tropical storm, but it's an excellent example of how even smaller hurricanes can cause substantial and community-altering damage.



“I think the professionals got this one wrong,” one Florida resident told AP.