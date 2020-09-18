We need your help. The economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis is threatening our ability to keep producing the stories you've come to love. If you’re able, please consider making a monthly contribution to The Stranger.
Well, a lot of things happened today: The CDC's scientists were grossly undermined. The Seattle Great Wheel could decide to leap into Elliott Bay. The Trump admin will reportedly ban TikTok and WeChat from app stores as of midnight Monday. Lady Gaga dropped a music video. Trump announced $13 billion in assistance for lingering hurricane damage in Puerto Rico. A firefighter died while battling blazes in California (started by a gender reveal party). More allegations of unwanted hysterectomies. Joe Biden is doing really well with the whites and failing with Latinos. The Louisville City Council is not confident in its mayor. It rained. But there's only one thing we're reading about tonight.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Champion Of Gender Equality, Dies At 87 https://t.co/V0b7oSFYPy
— NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) September 18, 2020
"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg reportedly told her granddaughter before she died: Here's McConnell on that wish:
There you have it: @senatemajldr tonight says, “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.” pic.twitter.com/uEMEk7OyWv
— Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) September 19, 2020
We'd log off and commiserate at Saint John's but it's a pandemic and we can't do that. So we're just logging off.
Fuck.