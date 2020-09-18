Slog PM: There's Lots of News but We Know You Can Only Focus on One Thing Right Now

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is dead. ROBIN MARCHANT / GETTY IMAGES

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Champion Of Gender Equality, Dies At 87 https://t.co/V0b7oSFYPy

— NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) September 18, 2020

"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg reportedly told her granddaughter before she died: Here's McConnell on that wish:



There you have it: @senatemajldr tonight says, “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.” pic.twitter.com/uEMEk7OyWv

— Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) September 19, 2020

We'd log off and commiserate at Saint John's but it's a pandemic and we can't do that. So we're just logging off.

Fuck.