What Can You Tell Me About These Stickers?
Does this look familiar to you? JK
Hey there—I'm working on projects regarding both of these stickers. Do they look familiar? Do you, perhaps, know the person or people who made them? Or why
someone made either of them?
Please email me with any information you may have concerning these stickers' creators/history/existence.
What can you tell me about this one? JK
Sponsored
ZOOM+Care makes flu shots easy and safe. Schedule ahead, skip the line—get in and out in 5 minutes.
The Stranger
depends on your continuing support to provide articles like this one. In return, we pledge our ongoing commitment to truthful, progressive journalism and serving our community. So if you’re able, please consider a small recurring contribution. Thank you—you are appreciated!