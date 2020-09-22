New Savage Lovecast: With 24/7 Submissive Goddess Lina Dune

A woman is still friendly with her ex-husband. So friendly that she sends him nudes which he pays for. But she just learned that he's re-married! Is it unethical to continue this naughty exchange?

A woman begs Dan to tell her to break up with her emotionally shut-down boyfriend. Dan obliges.

Dan chats with 24/7 submissive goddess Lina Dune about the healing power of safe, sane, consensual kink. A little of the conversation is on the Micro and all of it is on the Magnum.

And a woman notices that her boyfriend never gets hard when he goes down on her. And he doesn't do it very often. Is there anything she can do to make her lovely vag irresistible?

