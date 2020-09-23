Two Hospitalized After Belltown Stabbing; Suspect Barricaded in Apartment

One victim remains at Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, and one has been discharged. @streetphotojournalism

As of Wednesday afternoon police were still trying to extract a person suspected of stabbing at least two people this morning from an apartment on the 24th floor of the Centennial Tower in Belltown.

Cops say the suspect is barricaded in the apartment, and witnesses say all the blinds have been pulled down.

A Harborview Medical Center spokesperson confirmed two victims were sent to the hospital; one man remains in critical condition, and a woman has been discharged.

Shortly before 2 p.m. one cop tossed a flash grenade onto the apartment's inset balcony, but the person inside did not emerge. Cops on the scene also used a pole to lower a "pelican box" with a phone symbol on it, according to one witness, but the suspect did not come to the window.

A Centennial Tower resident who wishes to remain anonymous said they'd been working from home all morning when they heard police yelling for someone to "come out with his hands up" at around 11:30 a.m. About 30 minutes later an officer knocked on this resident's door and told them to leave. Cops evacuated the whole floor, this person said.

The resident also said they saw an eviction notice posted to the door of the apartment the suspect is in before Labor Day weekend, but said that notice has since been removed. They also identified one of the stabbing victims as the apartment manager.

Cops have shut down roads in the area.

This is a developing story.