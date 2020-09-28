Slog PM: A Senate Debate in Iowa, a New Wine Shop Near the East Precinct, and the Threat of More Smoke

"I think the likelihood of Roe v. Wade being overturned is very minimal," Iowa Republican Sen. Ernst said during tonight's Iowa Senate debate. Sure, Joni. IOWA PBS

☀️NO RAIN THIS WEEK ☀️



The weather will be dry through next Saturday—-and very warm by early fall standards. Highs in the upper 70s by Wed.

HRRR Smoke model indicating some of the California wildfire smoke may be making its way north toward the Pacific Northwest again on Wednesday :/ Doesn't look as bad as earlier this month though. pic.twitter.com/g7GbX8KrN6

Temperatures will almost touch 80 by Wednesday. The nice temps could last up to ten days . But it's not all sunshine—a smoky haze could return to mess up the mood. It shouldn't be as bad as it was a few weeks ago.

Donald allegedly wanted Ivanka to be his running mate in 2016, according to a new book by Rick Gates, Wicked Game: An Insider’s Story on How Trump Won, Mueller Failed, and America Lost. “She’s bright, she’s smart, she’s beautiful, and the people would love her!” Trump reportedly said of the Ivanka pick. He apparently brought up the idea multiple times to Gates, Trump's former deputy campaign manager. The book publishes on October 13.

Speaking of Trump's former campaign team... Trump's former campaign chief Brad Parscale was tackled and detained by police after reportedly suffering a mental breakdown where he threatened to commit suicide. Police found and seized ten firearms in Parscale's home, including two shotguns, two rifles, and multiple handguns.



The moment Brad Parscale gets tackled to the ground and arrested in Florida.pic.twitter.com/cV5h5zwV7b

If "Seattle is dying," what's with this new natural wine shop opening up around the block from the East Precinct? "Glinda: A Wine Shop" will debut in the spot where Juicebox died.



Concerns are so high near demonstrations outside @SeattlePD's East Precinct that small business owners are... opening a natural wine shop next door https://t.co/YNNSB8GrWA pic.twitter.com/MVPHv71QIY

A federal judge postponed Trump's TikTok ban: The app would've been banned from US app stores today without the ruling. A more "comprehensive" TikTok ban is still on the books for November. In his ruling, the judge, who was appointed by Trump last year, said the "government has provided ample evidence that China presents a significant national security threat," but ruled there was "less substantial" evidence that TikTok itself presented a threat. The WaPo breaks down the ruling here.

You want your ballot, don't you? I know you do. I do, too! Just chill, you're not getting it until the middle of October, Washingtonians. (Click the image to enlarge.)



Interesting - with all our experience, WA voters receive mail ballots relatively late. Practice makes perfect! #waelex https://t.co/iefpdiFVTo

"The American people should anticipate that cases will rise in the days ahead," said VP Pence during Trump's presser on coronavirus testing today. Moments later, Trump contradicted Pence, saying the US is "rounding the corner" on COVID cases. He's been saying we're "rounding the corner" for a while. We're not.

The CDC director is reportedly concerned that White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Scott Atlas is feeding Trump misinformation: The director was overhead by NBC saying that "everything [Atlas] says is false." Atlas joined the task force in August, and fact-abiding scientists aren't huge fans.



What Trump is doing, by leaning on Dr. Scott Atlas, is essentially "doctor shopping," @drsanjaygupta says

ICYMI: In early September, 98 medical experts signed an open letter condemning "the falsehoods and misrepresentations of science recently fostered by Dr. Scott Atlas." Here's the letter.

Portland to host the next season of Top Chef: I don't watch Top Chef, so I don't know what to do with this news, but: "Filming is currently underway in Portland for the show's 18th season, which is scheduled to air in 2021. The Rose City won't be the only location featured, either. Top Chef will take the competition on the road, with stops at Hood River's Fruit Loop, Tillamook Bay, and Willamette Valley wine country. Each locale will help shape what sorts of dishes the chefs end up making."

During their first televised debate tonight, Iowa's Republican Senator faced off against her Democratic challenger: First-term incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst slightly trails her competitor, Democrat Theresa Greenfield, in the polls. But Ernst is hoping that hitching her wagon to Trump, who is doing well in the state's polls, might be the key to her reelection. The flippable Senate seat has become one of the most expensive races in this election cycle.

The wide-ranging debate was quick and tight: When was the last time you watched an hour-long debate? These PBS moderators don't fuck around. Sen. Ernst spent a bit of the debate's first-quarter claiming Greenfield is attempting to "pack the courts," a claim circling conservative media. Greenfield reiterated that she doesn't believe in packing the courts. While the left is pushing Biden on various Supreme Court-related measures, middle-of-the-road Dems like Greenfield aren't biting. That hasn't stopped Republicans from characterizing all Dems as radical far-left terrorists who gleefully performed abortions on teens in CHOP.

A moderator asked Greenfield if she was for eliminating student debt: She somewhat avoided the question and then said she would "invest in education," while proposing student debt refinancing. Ernst lept on Greenfield and claimed she followed "her party leaders" who "want free education for everyone." If only that were true.

The two fought about dark money, the cost of a bushel of corn, and what to do about the immigration system: Greenfield pushed to "modernize" the system, which was a bit vague—although, to be fair, nearly everything Ernst said was equally vague or just inaccurate, like when Ernst claimed she is "one of the most bipartisan senators." All in all, tonight's brief debate was a glimpse into the GOP playbook in swing states: shred facts and characterize your moderate Dem opponent like they're Kshama Sawant.

I need a vibe change: I missed this trailer when it first came out—Did you know Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth star as a gay couple in a new road trip drama, Supernova? It looks sad. There's no American release date yet, but it'll premiere at the London Film Fest in October.

