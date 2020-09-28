While most of America's eyes are focused on tomorrow's debate between an aviator-clad bag of oats and a demon asking for stronger showers in the White House, another meaningful debate happens TONIGHT. This one's between Republican first-term incumbent Sen. Joni Ernst and her Democratic challenger, Theresa Greenfield. The hour-long debate is expected to begin at 7 pm Johnston, Iowa-time, which is 5 pm Seattle, Washington-time.
Support The Stranger
Iowa's Senate race is one of the most expensive races this election cycle, with CNN reporting the race has cost $136.3 million in total ad spending as of September 21. The latest polls trend toward Greenfield, a "businesswoman, mother, and scrappy farm kid" who is "hot under the collar" about Ernst's backward and paranoid COVID-19 management. While Greenfield is gaining in Iowa, so is Trump. Ernst has hitched her reelection wagon to the president, as seen during her speech railing against "liberal coastal elites and radical environmentalists" at the RNC.
Tonight's debate will be the first time Greenfield and Ernst debate live on TV. Watch it live, below: