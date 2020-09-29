Currently Hanging: Black Joy by Tyler Mitchell at Jack Shainman Gallery

Barkley L. Hendricks's "Victory at 23" is one of the works featured in photographer Tyler Mitchell's Black Joy online viewing room. Courtesy of Jack Shainman Gallery

This week, New York-based "rising star" and photographer Tyler Mitchell joined Jack Shainman Gallery's vaunted list of artists. And as a sort of welcome, Mitchell—who recently shot the JW Anderson x Moncler campaign —curated a small virtual exhibition called Black Joy composed of works that have influenced him and speak to his conception of "Black joy." The show incorporates painters like Kerry James Marshall and Barkley L. Hendricks and photographers like Gordon Parks and Malick Sidibé.

While each work presented deserves a close and considered viewing on its own merit, the foremost pleasure Black Joy provides is an exciting look into the brain of one of the most sought-after young photographers of our time, an artist who grew up online. Here's some of what Mitchell had to say about his curation of the show:

When I think about the works in this show and their joy, I think about their inherent limitlessness. I think about unlimited Black imagination. And I think about these works’ unique ability to suggest a collection of global Black moments of introspection and peace that are taking place around the world right now. You simply can’t contain it. Right this second there’s a whole swath of collective moments happening. Only a few of which can be depicted here.

Check out the rest of Tyler Mitchell's Black Joy at Jack Shainman Gallery here.