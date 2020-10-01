Need Laffs? Don't Miss the I, Anonymous Show TONIGHT!

Query! Do you want to support The Stranger and Portland Mercury AND laugh your buttz off in the process? Then TONIGHT'S Thursday, October 1st, I, Anonymous Show (Livestream Edition) is for you! Here's how it works: We get the funniest local and national comedians to riff and heckle the wildest, jaw droppingly wrong, and uncensored I, Anonymous submissions from the famous column , and in return you laugh yer buttz off!

The previous I, Anonymous Shows have been wildly funny and entertaining (and included some fun audience participation!), so you truly do not want to miss this one! Joining your delightful host Kate Murphy (a Mercury "Undisputable Genius of Comedy") will be the following murderers' row of hilarious comedians:

• PALLAVI GUNALAN (Laugh Factory Fresh Faces 2020, SF Sketchfest, New York Comedy Festival, Second City, Upright Citizen's Brigade)

• WILFRED PADUA (50 Best Undiscovered Comedians in America, SF Sketchfest, finalist in Big Sky Comedy Fest, winner of the 2019 Boston Comedy Festival)

• NARIKO OTT (Portland's Funniest Person 2016, Mercury Undisputable Genius of Comedy, co-host of What's More Metal podcast)

Oh, boy! That is one helluva lineup right there! So if the current madness has got you down, the I, Anonymous Show is the hilarious cure you've been looking for. GET YOUR TICKETS NOW for the livestream I, Anonymous Show— TONIGHT THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1 at 8 pm! IT'S A LAFF RIOT WE'RE TELLING YA!