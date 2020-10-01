Sen. Lindsey Graham Is in the "Fight of His Political Life"

Lindsey Graham's Senate race in South Carolina has got Republicans nervous. So nervous that GOP super PAC Senate Leadership Fund is dropping $10 million on an ad campaign blitz against his Democratic challenger and " rising star " Jaime Harrison.

The Senate race in the generally surefire red state has become unexpectedly competitive between Graham and Harrison. The Democratic candidate has managed to outraise his opponent thanks to small-dollar online donations. In the second fundraising quarter, Harrison raised almost $14 million to Graham's $8.4 million. In August alone, he took in more than $10 million. On top of all that, Democratic super PAC Senate Majority PAC said they'd throw in an additional $6.5 million for ads this week. Harrison's pockets are so loooooong that's he's got Graham on Fox News pleading for donations. This is absolutely going to be a down-to-the-wire fight.

Let's look at two recent ads in the Palmetto State:

This week, a Quinnipiac University poll determined both candidates were tied at 48 percent, while a CBS News/YouGov poll saw Graham leading by one point, 45 percent to Harrison's 44 percent. Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in a news release that Graham is "facing the fight of his political life" to protect a Senate seat that hasn't been occupied by a Democrat in over 20 years.

By all calculations, though, Harrison still has a narrow path to victory. His coalition needs to include Black voters, independents (though a third-party candidate just endorsed Graham), and disaffected conservatives if he wants to snatch victory out of Graham's gnarled little claws. We'll keep an eye on him.