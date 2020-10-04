Looking for some terrifying fun this Halloween season? Then check out SLAY—the horror film festival featuring short, deliciously TERRIFYING flicks from the makers of HUMP! and SPLIFF! We asked talented amateurs like you to submit short, eight-minute-or-less horror flicks that were creepy, funny, sexy, or flat-out terrifying—and wow! Did you deliver! In fact, we got so many great submissions we were able to break SLAY into two volumes—so you can watch just one, or if you really want to be scared witless, WATCH BOTH for a discount.
Want a taste? CHECK OUT THE SLAY TRAILER!
The SLAY film festival premieres October 15-31, 2020. So if you're not a scaredy-cat, GET THOSE TICKETS NOW AND HERE!