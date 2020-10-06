A woman would like a gigolo please. Or two. She knows she could score a man for free, but likes the idea of paying for it. Is this possible? How?
Whoopsy daisy! A woman was texting her friend about the crippling crush she has on a co-worker when she realized she was texting the co-worker herself. The gal reacted gracefully, but now what?
On the Magnum, Dan interviews Dr. Raphael Landovitz, about the promise of a new injectable version of PrEP.
And, a 17-year-old girl had penetrative sex for the first time. She's psyched! But she was very, very wet, and he was... not all that hard. Don't worry, teens! It gets better.
