This week features Mexico City-based artist Iñaki Bonillas and his Marginalia series. To create his pieces in this series, Bonillas scoured books in his bookshelf for images, photocopied them, and used the white borders around the images to thread them together like a roadmap. For him, the process of creating these collages replicated the conversations he imagined two books squished together in a bookshelf might have. Like the books they come from, the images bridge across time and language to talk to one another.
In "Marginalia 7" specifically (pictured above), Bonillas was interested in the relationship between photography and sculpture, culling images from museum and exhibition catalogs to create the piece. Collaged together in a circle, "Marginalia 7" can be read left to right as a sort of timeline spanning twenty centuries that connects ancient Greek sculpture to modern sculpture. Images once used to support the text are now the center of focus. All threaded together by the white margin lines.
Check out more of Bonillas's work here. If you want to hear him talk about his work in detail, click below: