When viewing this particular body of work, I think about the way former Stranger art critic Jen Graves described one of Dory's shows back in 2012:
When Seattle abstractionist Susan Dory makes a painting, the surface is overtaken by a force—the painting moves, and you’ve been given a window onto its world of overlapping colors, underpainted and poured, shapes shifting from separate and sovereign to interdependent.Graves described viewing Dory's work as an almost inhabitable space, like watching the world pass by from inside a moving car.
Though they use slightly different methods, I understood that movement element when looking at the flat, transparent, crunched-up blue chain in "Containment No. 11." It reminds me of Lure, the slippery structure made inside MadArt Studio by Dream the Combine. Dory's paintings think about space in a similar way—contemplative and twisted in on itself. A perfect quarantine viewing.
