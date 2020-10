Previously Hanging: "Containment No. 11" by Susan Dory at Winston Wachter (Online)

Would love to lay myself down in one of these corners. Courtesy of Winston Wächter

Ok so technically this digital show of Pacific Northwest artist Susan Dory's work was exhibited earlier in the spring, closing in late June. However, as we all know, time ceases to exist within the confines of quarantine. And Dory's Containment series was created during these quiet, socially distant moments. Lucky for us, the full show is still available to view on Winston Wächter's website—which you absolutely should take the time to check.

When viewing this particular body of work, I think about the way former Stranger art critic Jen Graves described one of Dory's shows back in 2012:

When Seattle abstractionist Susan Dory makes a painting, the surface is overtaken by a force—the painting moves, and you’ve been given a window onto its world of overlapping colors, underpainted and poured, shapes shifting from separate and sovereign to interdependent.

Graves described viewing Dory's work as an almost inhabitable space, like watching the world pass by from inside a moving car.

Though they use slightly different methods, I understood that movement element when looking at the flat, transparent, crunched-up blue chain in "Containment No. 11." It reminds me of Lure, the slippery structure made inside MadArt Studio by Dream the Combine. Dory's paintings think about space in a similar way—contemplative and twisted in on itself. A perfect quarantine viewing.

Check out more of Susan Dory's Containment series at Winston Wächter here.