Slog PM: Amy Coney Barrett Says Thanks for All the Prayers, Pay Your Real Rent, It's Time to DEBATE!!

We need your help. The economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis is threatening our ability to keep producing the stories you've come to love. If you’re able, please consider making a monthly contribution to The Stranger.

Breeder Amy Coney Barrett and all her kids. Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Image

If you're reading this before 8 pm on Monday, make sure tofor our debate tonight, featuring Washington State House Rep. Zack Hudgins and David Hackney, the two candidates running to represent the fine people of Georgetown, South Park, Renton, Tukwila, and parts of Kent. Regardless of where you live in the region, this debate will be a sweet-ass time, with TOUGH QUESTIONS, POLICY BATTLES, FANTASY CHARACTER-BUILDING EXERCISES, COSTUMES, and a ZOOM TALENT SHOW. We're doing four of these debates, so get your tickets and find more info HERE

Okay, let's catch up on this super-chill, not-at-all-toxic Supreme Court debacle: The first day of Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination hearings kicked off this morning, with closing statements wrapping up a little before noon Seattle-time. Washington Post has a full six-and-a-half-hour livestream here, although I don't know why you'd want to punish yourself like that. Please take it in little bite-sized chunks, I worry about you.

Here's Barrett's opening statement:

Read her full opening remarks right here: Barrett kicked off her opening remarks by introducing her neverending family, and eventually, notably, told the Senate Judiciary Committee that she believed America's courts were not "designed to solve every problem or right every wrong in our public life," and that "the policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the people. The public should not expect courts to do so, and courts should not try."

"I believe in the power of prayer," Barrett said near the end of her opening remarks, "and it has been uplifting to hear that so many people are praying for me." I wasn't one of those people.

Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said this afternoon that the committee will reconvene tomorrow morning for a day of questioning at 9 am ET (uff da). Lucky us, we get to wake up to a bunch of fiery sound clips!!

But don't worry, we got a few spicy clips today: Here's Klobuchar calling the process a "sham."

And here's the maskless Sen. Mike Lee spreading the COVID:



One more clip for today, from Kamala Harris: "The decision to hold this hearing now is reckless, and places facilities, workers, janitorial staff and congressional aides and Capitol police at risk," Harris said.

Wanna dig in a little bit more? The New York Times' new Kara Swisher-hosted podcast, Sway, has an episode out today about Planned Parenthood's gameplan for dealing with Barrett. Planned Parenthood's president and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson reiterated Kamala Harris' argument that the Senate should focus on COVID relief instead of Barrett's nomination. If only.

This visualization is wild:



“It’s just affecting Democrat cities and Democrat states.“



“It’s safe to reopen.“



“In April, when it gets warm.”



“Wearing a mask is a personal choice.“



“Even the CDC guidelines say masks aren’t necessary.”



“It’s a hoax.“



“We have it contained.”



“It’s going to disappear.” pic.twitter.com/yIh1lue1Hl

— Tony Clark (@AnthonyJClark) October 12, 2020

The mayor of Manchester, TN, died Monday morning from the coronavirus: Mayor Lonnie Norman was the town's first Black mayor. Manchester is known for hosting Bonnaroo.

Movie news: AMC Theaters plans to reopen in Washington state on October 16. That's this Friday. They'll open 14 of their 15 theaters in the state—their theater in Kennewick will stay closed because Benton County has not reached Phase 2 yet, which is the new threshold for reopening movie theaters in Washington state. Most local Seattle theaters have said they don't plan on reopening in Phase 2.

Beth's Cafe says it is temporarily closing until it can "serve customers at 100% occupancy": "Beth's is a truly unique, one of a kind place that is symbolic of many decades of Seattle's lineage and history," the Aurora Ave cafe wrote on FB. "We look forward to a speedy recovery and who knows, we may be open sooner than you think."



It is with sadness and optimism for the future that we are temporarily closing our doors until we can serve customers at...

Posted by Beth's Cafe on Monday, October 12, 2020

That she delegated city employment decisions to a political organization outside city government

Used city resources to support a ballot initiative and failed to comply with public disclosure requirements

Disregarded state orders related to COVID-19 and endangered the safety of city workers and others by using her passkey to allow hundreds of protesters into a locked Seattle City Hall after hours on June 9, 2020

Violated confidentiality laws by leading a protest march to Mayor Jenny Durkan’s private home

Here are those four charges, per KIRO 7

Trump keeps making baseless claims about Joe Biden's health: And attacking journalism. Same old same old.



So Biden is coughing and hacking and playing “fingers” with his mask, all over the place, and the Fake News doesn’t want to even think about discussing it. “Journalism” has reached the all time low in history. Sadly, Lamestream knows this and doesn’t even care!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2020

Some lowlights: Trump has bragged about his "immunity" throughout the rally. He also, uh, said this weird line:

“I feel powerful,” he said. “I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women and everybody - I’ll give a big fat kiss.”

Watch out, kids. Steroids apparently make you queer.

For everyone who, uh, celebrated Christopher Columbus Day: Here are nine reasons Christopher Columbus was a murderer, tyrant, and scoundrel. Here are some recommended events via EverOut for ways to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day 2020 in Seattle.

The most important event you can attend today is the event that'll happen when you head on over to realrentduwamish.org and pay some real rent to Duwamish Tribal Services.



Though the city named for the Duwamish leader Chief Seattle thrives, the Tribe has yet to be justly compensated for their land, resources, and livelihood.



Support the revival of Duwamish culture and the vitality of the Duwamish Tribe. Donate today. https://t.co/2imtEjMdBF pic.twitter.com/Ol1xfvnBtb

— Jenn Ravenna Tran (@JennRavenna) October 12, 2020

A lot is going on, but it's still October, which means we're watching scary movies: I'm attempting the 2020 Scarecrow Video Psychotronic Challenge, and tonight's challenge is "THE FIRST WAVE, [watch a film] made by an indigenous filmmaker or indigenous cast members." Tonight's pick comes via Molly Hodgdon, who suggested watching The Dead Can’t Dance. The pitch? "Three Native Americans discover they are immune to a virus that's turning everyone else into zombies." I'm putting this one on after our debate tonight to calm down from that freakfest.



It’s a great example of why I love watching low-budget, underdog movies, because every once in a while you discover a real gem and get to share it with others. This movie was written, directed, produced, AND edited by @rawd, who also plays one of the main characters.

— Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) October 12, 2020

If you can’t see beyond the slightly rough-around-the-edges acting and production value that comes with most low-budget movies then that’s a real shame because you’re missing out. This is a great little zombie movie with a lot of heart.

— Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) October 12, 2020