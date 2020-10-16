Tower of Terror Is Unstreamable

Kirsten Dunst was making bank in the '90s. This is the same year she voiced Young Anastasia in Anastasia. Disney / The Tower of Terror

TOWER OF TERROR

Why's this hiding in the vault? CB

Tower of Terror should be on Disney+. It's got an all-star cast (Kirsten Dunst, Steve Guttenberg, Melora Hardin) and I believe it's Disney's first film based entirely on one of its theme park attractions, laying the groundwork for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Unlike many of Disney's made-for-TV movies, this one stands up. The elevator scenes are genuinely scary—I think I'm afraid of elevators to this day because of this. So what's up with the unstreamability?

It could have something to do with its Twilight Zone elements. The Tower of Terror, the ride and the film, is significantly inspired by The Twilight Zone, owned by CBS. It's a Disney film, but I imagine some shuffling going on here between CBS All Access and Disney+.

It could also have to do with a remake. In 2015, Disney got a lot of buzz for hiring Big Fish and Frankenweenie writer John August to create a treatment for a new Tower of Terror movie. That film hasn't come to fruition, and the company's disposition toward the title remains unfaithful at best. (Disney scrapped its Tower of Terror ride in California and made it Guardians of the Galaxy themed in 2017.)

Still, in terms of Halloween Disney fare, this one's a sweet ride. CHASE BURNS

***

HEAVENLY CREATURES

Never underestimate a relationship between two teen girls... JK

There can be a real intensity to a friendship between teen girls. I remember feeling emotionally entrenched with my best friend from high school—as if little else mattered but our friendship and the dumb jokes we made with each other (spoiler alert: we're both queer now). But it's that intensity that Peter Jackson captures in Heavenly Creatures.

Set in Christchurch in the 1950s, Kate Winslet and Melanie Lynskey play Juliet Hulme and Pauline Parker, two teen girls who are obsessed with each other and retreat into a world of their own making. They create their own afterlife (called the Fourth World where tenor Mario Lanza is a saint), write books together, get accused of lesbianism, and, erm, murder Pauline's mom after their parents threaten to break up their relationship.

Jackson gives a lot of space to these girls’ emotions and fantasies—a sweeping soundtrack, epic scenes set on beautiful New Zealand cliffs, fantastical butterflies, a castle populated with living versions of Juliet's clay figures. He makes their world seem tangible, an appealing retreat from their respective health problems and family troubles. It's a generous look at how two girls could delude themselves into killing someone. This film also marks the debut of both Winslet and Lynskey, whose chemistry makes the picture congeal.

What's really wild is that the story is true. Both Juliet and Pauline spent five years in prison before being released in 1959. Juliet changed her name to Anne Perry, becoming a successful novelist (and Mormon) in the US. Pauline also changed her name, became a devout Catholic, and moved to England. They apparently haven't spoken to each other since the '50s. What a ride. JASMYNE KEIMIG

***

SUGAR

