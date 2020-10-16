We reformatted the CHEAT SHEET so you can print it out and staple copies of it all over town. Click that little download button in the bottom right corner of this embed and get to work, Sloggers!

The Stranger Election Contr... by Chase Burns

Don't wanna use Scribd? Here's a downloadable link via DocumentCloud and Google Drive.

Sponsored
Washington Ensemble Theatre presents Vote Art Vote
A digital collection of newly conceived performances from eleven Seattle artists.