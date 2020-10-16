EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
This week, a Black-owned cafe opens in Shoreline, a natural wine shop called Glinda moves into the former space of Juicebox, and the sourdough pastry bakery Temple Pastries gets ready to open in the Central District. Plus, the beloved Boat Street Kitchen says au revoir, and Musang chef Melissa Miranda joins the Bon Appétit team. Read on for all that and more food-world updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS
Black Coffee Northwest
This new Black-owned cafe and nonprofit "grounded in excellence" will have its grand opening tomorrow, October 17. The admirably community-focused spot will emphasize social justice, with a barista training program, a weekly youth outreach program, after-school study hours, Zoom "coffee chat" conversations on important topics, a coat drive, and voter registration drives (and even a mock version for kids to teach them about civic engagement). The shop serves Ethiopian, Burundi, and Kenyan roasts from the Black-owned Renton business Boona Boona, donuts from the Lynnwood-based Zuri's Donutz, pastries from Salmonberry Goods, and sweet potato pie made by co-owner DarNesha Weary's mother. Eater Seattle reports that the shop is receiving racist threats and that the shop's opening was delayed by attacks from an arsonist, who threw molotov cocktails at the shop on September 30, but luckily, damage was minimal, and the business received an enthusiastic welcome from the community during its drive-thru service preview last weekend.
Shoreline