Slog AM: Purdue Pharma to Plead Guilty, Nigerian Police Fire on Demonstrators, High Voter Turnout in Washington

Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, are responsible for the opioid addiction crisis that still grips the country. Drew Angerer/Getty

Forcing him to cut back on ads in battleground states, reports Bloomberg. His Federal Election Commission filing shows that the campaign entered September with $63.1 million, down from the $121.1 million he had at the end of August. Additionally, Trump's campaign raised $83.1 million in September, but spent $139.3 million.

U.S. billionaires have gained almost $1 trillion since the beginning of the pandemic: The U.S. is home to 644 billionaires and those fuckers now have almost twice the wealth of the bottom half of the nation's population a.k.a. 165 million people. The person who got the biggest bump to his personal wealth during the pandemic? Well, that'd be Jeff P. Bezos whose bank account got $90.1 billion fatter, bringing his net worth to $203.1 billion. I'm crying tears of blood right now.

Rush Limbaugh's lung cancer is terminal: A recent scan showed that his cancer has progressed, despite some success in treating the disease, reports NPR. Limbaugh says his treatment has been tweaked to try to slow the cancer's progression and that he will still keep putting on his radio show to "maintain as much normalcy as possible." Oh how I wish he'd just retire already!

Last night, AOC played Among Us on Twitch: Alongside her colleague Ilhan Omar and Twitch streamers Pokimane and Hasanabi. The stream drew over 400,000 viewers, making it the third highest viewed stream in the platform's history. She encouraged people to vote and chatted healthcare with the streamers. Brb, downloading Among Us RIGHT NOW.

I think we're going to see record voter turn out this year: As of Tuesday, 17.6 percent of Washington voters have already cast their ballot says the secretary of state's office. That's 848,365 votes! For comparison, at this time in 2016 only 6.2 percent of ballots were in.

In King County alone: 300,000 ballots have been cast in the last five days. Please, read our freaking endorsements and vote if you haven't already.

50 Cent tells followers to vote for Trump: After seeing a CNBC graphic showing that California's tax rate would be 62 percent under Joe Biden's tax plan. "I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind," the rapper wrote to his followers on Instagram. In a follow up post he said "I just remembered I'm bankrupt, so I'm looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL" We are coming for your Vitamin Water money, 50!

Threatening emails were allegedly sent by Proud Boys to Democratic voters in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and Alaska: But the Washington Post reports that it appears to be "a deceptive campaign making use of a vulnerability in the organization's online network" with the technical data embedded in the email leaving the senders unclear. The Proud Boys themselves have denied involvement in the matter.

New car tab fees might be on the table: Though they have yet to introduce a formal plan, Seattle City Council members Andrew Lewis and Alex Pedersen have expressed support for the idea of going back to voters to renew a $60 car tab fee that funds bus service and is set to expire this year. The fee was left off the ballot this year due to the uncertainty surrounding noted troll Tim Eyman's I-976 measure, which was struck down last week.

Purdue Pharma, the company behind OxyContin, to plead guilty to three criminal charges as part of a more than $8 billion settlement with the Department of Justice: The charges include conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and violating federal anti-kickback laws, reports AP. Crucially, the deal doesn't release any of the company's executives or owners (ahem, the Sackler family) from criminal liability. AP writes that the settlement is "the highest-profile display yet of the federal government seeking to hold a major drugmaker responsible for an opioid addiction and overdose crisis linked to more than 470,000 deaths in the country since 2000."

I have never seen Citizen Kane: But I definitely plan to watch David Fincher's Mank, which follows Citizen Kane writer Herman Mankiewicz as he rushes to finish the screenplay for the Orson Welles epic. It's Fincher's first film since 2014's Gone Girl and the soundtrack is by Fincher-favorites Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The movie will have a select theatrical opening and then dropping on Netflix on December 4.

The Frye is dipping its toes back into reopening waters: Tomorrow the First Hill museum will reopen for members-only previews over the next two weeks, welcoming the general public back on November 5. Admission still remains free, but they are requiring visitors to reserve a timed ticket in advance. Read more about their new COVID-19 guidelines here.

Do you think June 2021 will even exist? Amazon is extending their work from home policy until June 30 of next year, reports GeekWire. That is definitely not good news for the restaurants and businesses in South Lake Union that depend on hoards of tech workers for business.

Five people hospitalized after a brawl at a Sikh temple in Renton: Police said they were dispatched to Gurudwara Singh Sabha after getting reports of a large fight between 15 to 20 members of the temple. None of the people transported to the hospital are believed to have life-threatening injuries and the cause of the fight is still unknown.

OK, help, I can't stop thinking about this video: Tiffany Trump speaking at a Gays for Trump event is unreal. No way this isn't a deleted scene from Arrested Development or Veep.

The movement against police brutality is global: On Tuesday, Nigerian security forces opened fire on a crowd of protesters demonstrating against police brutality in Lagos. Though the extent of casualties has not yet been confirmed, witnesses report seeing people killed and videos posted to social media are rife with the sound of gunfire. According to the New York Times, the shooting came after a day of mounting violence across the country with riot squads being deployed by the national police.

For two weeks, Nigerian protesters have been demanding that the government disband a rogue police unit called Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS): That has been reported to rob, torture, and kill well-dressed young people who officers think might have money. Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari agreed to disband SARS and carry out other police reforms, but demonstrations have not ceased as activists doubt Buhari's word.

A new cost-benefit analysis released by the city says the West Seattle Bridge could safely reopen by 2022 for $47 million: However! The future costs could soar, reports the Seattle Times. Another option is a partial-replacement, which could cost $383 million and be completed by mid-2026, lasting for 75 years. Mike Lindblom breaks down the 89-page document here.

Something to groove to this morning: "They Live by Night" by The Make-Up. I can't get it out of my head!