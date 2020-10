Seattle Sticker Patrol: Trump Is a Cockwomble

Jess Stein

"Cockwomble"

Spotted on E John. JK

"I Won't Feel Safe"

Lots of words. JK

"Respect Black Culture"

Spotted a little while ago. JK

"Those Creating Powerful Technology..."

What a message! JK

"White Single Female"

Something is unsettling about this one. JK

"We Have Nothing to Lose but Our Chains"

Thank you for watching over us, Assata. JK

"Hate Has Made You Blind"

An oldie! JK

"Cosmic Safari"

Take me to outer space. JK

"6 Billion Miracles Are Enough..."

Spotted on Belmont Ave. JK

"Used to Be My Cellphone"

This one almost makes sense. JK

Another meme sticker! Cockwomble is a British slang word coming back into fashion with all the cockwombles galavanting about. This word brings to mind Malcolm Tucker, the unhinged director of communications in Armando Iannucci's TV series The Thick of It. Let's take a moment this morning to go through some of his most vile insults:Love the first-person perspective.The handwritten message gives this sticker some urgency.This year Microsoft pledged not to sell facial-recognition technology to police until a federal law regulates it. We must keep up the pressure.Adding Single White Female to my watchlist right now!Spotted outside the Capitol Hill light rail station.I've been sitting on this for a minute, but I love the style and lettering.I have a sneaking suspicion that I've done this one before, but I can't find it in my archives. If I have, apologies.This sticker artist is prolific around the Seattle area. I've seen their stuff all over. I get the message of this one, but I get queasy whenever Westerners talk about overpopulation.I saw this one as I walked near Greek Row last weekend. I support the message (I think?), but the joke is a little unclear. It's a good excuse for me to remind you of "Hotline Bling," though. Enjoy: