Jess Stein
"Cockwomble"
Spotted on E John.
Another meme sticker! Cockwomble is a British slang word coming back into fashion with all the cockwombles galavanting about. This word brings to mind Malcolm Tucker, the unhinged director of communications in Armando Iannucci's TV series The Thick of It. Let's take a moment this morning to go through some of his most vile insults:

"I Won't Feel Safe"
Lots of words.
Love the first-person perspective.

"Respect Black Culture"
Spotted a little while ago.
The handwritten message gives this sticker some urgency.

"Those Creating Powerful Technology..."
What a message!
This year Microsoft pledged not to sell facial-recognition technology to police until a federal law regulates it. We must keep up the pressure.

"White Single Female"
Theres something unsettling about this one.
Adding Single White Female to my watchlist right now!

"We Have Nothing to Lose but Our Chains"
Thank you for watching over us, Assata.
Spotted outside the Capitol Hill light rail station.

"Hate Has Made You Blind"
An oldie!
I've been sitting on this for a minute, but I love the style and lettering.

"Cosmic Safari"
Take me to outer space.
I have a sneaking suspicion that I've done this one before, but I can't find it in my archives. If I have, apologies.

"6 Billion Miracles Are Enough..."
Spotted on Belmont Ave.
This sticker artist is prolific around the Seattle area. I've seen their stuff all over. I get the message of this one, but I get queasy whenever Westerners talk about overpopulation.

"Used to Be My Cellphone"
This one almost makes sense.
I saw this one as I walked near Greek Row last weekend. I support the message (I think?), but the joke is a little unclear. It's a good excuse for me to remind you of "Hotline Bling," though. Enjoy:

