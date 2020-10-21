Now more than ever, The Stranger depends on your support to help fund our coverage. Please consider supporting local, independent, progressive media with a one-time or recurring contribution. Our staff is working morning, noon, and night to make your contributions count.
Another meme sticker! Cockwomble is a British slang word coming back into fashion with all the cockwombles galavanting about. This word brings to mind Malcolm Tucker, the unhinged director of communications in Armando Iannucci's TV series The Thick of It. Let's take a moment this morning to go through some of his most vile insults:
Jasmyne Keimig is a staff writer at The Stranger, covering visual arts, music, film, queer stuff, stickers, and culture. She also writes half of Unstreamable, a weekly column about films you can’t find on major streaming services. She cries easily at movies.
