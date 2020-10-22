Seattle Restaurant Week Is Back! Here's Our Guide to the Fall 2020 Edition

EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!

This year's spring Seattle Restaurant Week, originally scheduled to start March 29, was one of the first events to be canceled due to COVID-19. For the fall edition, though, it's back and bigger than ever: To give the restaurant industry a much-needed boost, Seattle Restaurant Week is featuring more dining options and is extending the event to last an entire month (Oct 25–Nov 21). Like usual, restaurants will create a variety of special meal offerings as $20 lunches and/or $35 dinners, but this time, those will take the form of make-at-home meal kits, food and cocktail takeout packages, in-house three-course meals, and more. It's a great opportunity to both support local restaurants and break out of your Postmates rut, as well as to try places that might normally be out of your price range. SRW will also be partnering with Plate of Nations this time around, an event run by the MLK Business Association to highlight southeast Seattle businesses. So far, there are nearly 150 restaurants participating, but if you're overwhelmed by the long list, don't worry: We've rounded up our suggestions below, including great choices for takeout and delivery, indoor dining, and outdoor dining, as well as restaurants that have received raves from Stranger staffers and contributors. For more inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.

TAKEOUT & DELIVERY

These restaurants are available for takeout and/or delivery and would make for a great at-home dining experience.

Cafe Munir

Naomi Tomky once wrote, "Tucked away in a residential corner of Ballard, this Lebanese restaurant makes diners rethink ordinary ingredients. Hummus takes a star turn with the addition of lamb sizzled in butter, pears grab attention when mixed with tahini, pomegranate, and parsley, and simply grilled chicken skewers are the signature dish (though partial credit goes to the debaucherously garlicky sauce that comes with it). The lengthy menu of mezzes—small plates—highlights local, in-season vegetables with Middle Eastern flavors like baby onions preserved in Lebanese wine and honey with fresh cheese, and winter greens with Aleppo chili. And almost everything goes well with the traditional Lebanese spirit, arak, available plentifully here."

Ballard

Takeout

Family-owned

Locally sourced, gluten-free options, vegetarian options

Read on EverOut »