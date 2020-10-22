Next Thursday: We've Got One Final Debate Between Rep. Frank Chopp and Sherae Lascelles!

Next Thursday, a bunch of foul-mouthed Stranger reporters will dress up like maniacs and run these two through a gauntlet of tough questions. Reserve your spot here Anthony Keo

At next Thursday's Stranger Debate, you’ll see a bonafide member of the Democratic Establishment face off against a star of the Seattle Peoples Party for the honor and glory of consistently disappointing the gayborhood in Olympia.

It’s hard to imagine anyone knocking Rep. Frank Chopp out of the seat he’s held since before recorded time, but he didn’t quite clear 50% in the August primary, which means he might be particularly vulnerable this year, especially with record high turnout and an electorate hungry for change.

If there’s anybody prepared to replace him, it’s Sherae Lascelles. Though Chopp has a long list of accomplishments as the longest-serving House Speaker in Washington state history, he also struggles with a reputation for blocking or watering down progressive legislation. Expect Lascelles to make the case for change as they point to their own recent accomplishments as an advocate for sex workers and an organizer of mutual aid efforts.

To help facilitate that conversation, next week a bunch of foul-mouthed Stranger reporters dressed up like maniacs will run these candidates through a gantlet of tough questions, policy battles, fantasy character-building exercises, and a totally low-rent Zoom talent show. After all that, The Stranger will poll the audience and announce a winner.

Debate starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m. Reserve your spot HERE.

The "Pay What You Can" proceeds from this forum will go toward supporting The Stranger. We depend on your continuing support to help fund our coverage. If you wish to make an additional contribution to support The Stranger you can do so here.

