You've already read our picks for the best things to do from home this week (like a City Fruit celebration with Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings and Seattle Made Week), so now we're hitting you with some recommendations for IRL, socially distanced ways to spend your weekend, including in-person events and some more general suggestions that we don't usually get the chance to gush over. See them all below, from a fall tree tour of the Washington Park Arboretum to Seattle Restaurant Week, and from COVID House of Horrors to two new Seattle Art Museum exhibits. Plus, you can always check out our complete in-person and streaming calendars for even more options, our directory of places accepting in-person visits, or our guide to the best movies to watch this weekend.
SEASONAL
Go on a fall tree tour at the Washington Park Arboretum. Despite its close proximity to the main drag of Madison Street, the Washington Park Arboretum puts you in the middle of a bonafide forest, where the bright yellows and deep reds and oranges of fall foliage are just starting to show. As you make your way along the Loop Trail, spot the Japanese Maples, Sourwoods, and other varieties of trees taking on autumnal hues using this handy map. Admission is free, but if you’re craving even more serene plant life, you can buy advance tickets to the Seattle Japanese Garden, which is on the other side of the park from the Graham Visitor’s Center.