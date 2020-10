Seattle Sticker Patrol: Sanctuary Not Surveillance

Jess Stein

"Don't Use Amazon Ring"

I can't quite make out the label on this one. JK

"Booty Trap"

Spotted on the Hill. JK

"Doggy Sez Fuck Cops"

I love hand drawn stickers. JK

"Jazz Mom"

Legend. JK

"Take a Bite Out of Heck"

I'm pretty sure I saw this one on Broadway. JK

"Boo!"

It's spooky season, bitch. JK

"Wear A Mask"

You people love these stickers. JK

"Trans 4 Trance"

Spotted along 14th Ave. JK

"If Nothing Changes for Them "

Love the colors on this one. JK

"We're So Fucked"

Why is everyone obsessed with Trump's peen? JK

Amazon Rings creep me out. My impulse is to always flip off those cameras too.Me thinking about Megan Thee Stallion 🥵I'm not a dog person but I would adopt this dog.I love Jazz Mom. In the future, I may be Jazz Mom.After some sleuthing, I figured out this was McGruff the Crime Dog, a symbol for a public campaign against crime that debuted in the 1980s and apparently continues to now. Whatever. My first thought seeing this was of Denny Heck, the moderate Dem who's running for Lieutenant Governor and whom we did NOT endorse in November 3 election. Speaking of endorsements, have you read ours yet I will miss Halloween this year and being packed in a club, watching a drag queen do a trippy and weird number.If you're not wearing a mask every time you leave your house, I don't know what to tell you.This sticker was on a pole, which is normally hard to capture. But I used the panorama mode and got this weird picture because this sticker needed to be preserved.Just remembered Jeffrey P. Bezos's net worth is over $200 billion and wanted to gouge my eyes out. I think we should report the obscene wealth of these men as if it's a tragedy, because it is. Billionaires should not exist—even ~*~*~**~*benevolent~*~**~*~* ones like Bill Gates. Pay your taxes and compensate your workers, fools.This one comes to us from Jon Youngn . I feel like so much Trump art misses the mark because he's such a ridiculous, vile, black hole of a human being that all criticism or attempts at shame completely deflect off of him and bounce back into space. It's infuriating. Also, this demon looks like the baby of Pain and Panic