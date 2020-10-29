EverOut is The Stranger's new website devoted to things to do in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest. It has all the same things you're used to seeing from Stranger EverOut and Stranger Things To Do, just in a new spot!
It's time to rip open a family-sized bag of assorted bonbons and revisit haunted hotels, pumpkin kings, and Jeff Goldblum-insect hybrids! We've rounded up all the Halloween-appropriate movies showing at drive-ins and select theaters—as well as plenty of streaming picks for at-home movie nights—into "scary" and "spooky" categories below, from SLAY to a Nocturnal Emissions screening of The House on Haunted Hill. Per our usual movie roundups, we've also included non-Halloween picks for when you're all spooked out, including The Donut King and a new episode of The Mandalorian. For more options, check out our guide to drive-in movie theaters in the Seattle area this week, or our calendar of on-demand movies streaming through local theaters, and our fall guide to online film festivals.
Scary Picks
Bad Hair
A woman's new weave takes on a life of its own and terrorizes all who cross its path in this Hulu original horror-comedy from Dear White People's Justin Simien. "This movie builds its fright night around the oppression Black women face in the form of discrimination against their natural hair. But despite the potentially heavy (or heavy-handed) material, Bad Hair is self-consciously and pleasingly campy, and it delivers a new cinematic monster: the sew-in weave," writes Teo Bugbee for the New York Times.
Hulu